Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi met with SDC heads, urging them to accelerate tribal development. He also hailed Skyroot Aerospace's successful Vikram-1 launch, calling it a defining milestone in India's space journey and a proud testament to innovation.

CM Majhi Pushes for Tribal Development

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday interacted with the newly appointed Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of 23 Special Development Councils (SDCs), urging them to accelerate tribal development by regularly visiting grassroots areas, understanding people's issues, and ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last person in society in the spirit of Antyodaya, the Odisha Information & Public Relations Department said.

The Chief Minister said the state is working to ensure the holistic development of tribal communities while preserving their language, art, and culture in line with PM Narendra Modi's "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" vision. He also highlighted state and central tribal welfare initiatives and said Odisha has received Rs 18,371 crore under Article 275(1) of the Constitution for tribal development and welfare.

Majhi Hails Skyroot's Historic Vikram-1 Launch

Earlier today, CM Majhi hailed Skyroot's successful Vikram-1 launch, saying it reflects the extraordinary capabilities of our scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs, empowered by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, CM Majhi said, "The launch of Vikram-1 marks a defining milestone in India's space journey and a proud testament to the growing strength of our innovation ecosystem. As India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, it reflects the extraordinary capabilities of our scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs, empowered by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi and transformative space sector reforms. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire @SkyrootA team on this historic mission. Coming 46 years after the launch of SLV-3, Vikram-1 is a fitting tribute to India's pioneering space legacy while opening new frontiers in advanced technology, private enterprise and commercial space exploration. May this achievement inspire a new generation of innovators and further elevate India's position in the global space sector," he said.

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket.

The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability. The mission, named "Mission Aagaman", was executed from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM). (ANI)