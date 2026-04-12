Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected arrangements in Dehradun for PM Narendra Modi's proposed April 14, 2026 visit. He reviewed security, traffic, and other facilities, directing officials to ensure high-quality preparations.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami carried out a detailed on-ground inspection from Jaswant Ground in Garhi Cantt to Maa Daat Kali Temple via road on Sunday in view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dehradun on April 14, 2026, to ensure the successful event of the program.

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CM Reviews Key Arrangements

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed arrangements related to security, traffic management, parking, drinking water, power supply, sanitation, and other essential facilities.

He directed officials to ensure that all preparations are completed in a timely manner and maintain high standards of quality so that the public attending the event does not face any inconvenience.

Emphasising tight security arrangements, he instructed that all agencies work in close coordination. He also stressed the need for a well-planned traffic management system and the prompt availability of emergency services.

While taking detailed inputs from officials regarding the stage, seating arrangements, and other necessary facilities at Jaswant Ground, the Chief Minister directed that all preparations should be in line with the scale and dignity of the event. He also instructed that cleanliness and beautification work be given top priority.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Maa Daat Kali Temple for the prosperity of the state and the success of the program.

PM Modi as Brand Ambassador for Uttarakhand Tourism

He stated that the event is extremely important for the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a strong brand ambassador for pilgrimage and tourism in Uttarakhand.

At a time when natural disasters had impacted travel to Kedarnath, his visit to the shrine helped send a message of safe pilgrimage to people across the country and the world. Following his visits, there has been an unprecedented increase in the number of devotees visiting Kedarnath.

Similarly, after he visited Adi Kailash in the Pithoragarh district, the region has witnessed a surge in pilgrim footfall.

Last year in March, the Prime Minister visited Mukhba in the Uttarkashi district, the winter abode of Goddess Ganga, promoting winter pilgrimage and boosting year-round tourism in the state, according to the release. (ANI)