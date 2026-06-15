BJP's V. Muraleedharan slammed Kerala CM VD Satheesan's criticism of VCs at an RSS event, calling it 'ridiculous.' He defended the RSS as a patriotic body and demanded the CM withdraw his statement, stating no law was broken.

BJP leader V. Muraleedharan on Monday criticised Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan over his remarks regarding the participation of three Vice-Chancellors in a programme addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling the statement "ridiculous" and demanding its withdrawal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking in Thrissur, Muraleedharan said there is no law prohibiting Vice-Chancellors or any other individuals from attending programmes organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister regarding the participation of three Vice-Chancellors in a programme addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is ridiculous. There is no law which prohibits the participation of the Vice-Chancellor or anyone else in a programme of RSS because it is not a banned organisation," Muraleedharan said.

He further asserted that the RSS is a patriotic organisation engaged in public service and enjoys a significant presence across the country.

"If he makes such a statement, then the whole world will laugh at him because RSS is known to be an organisation which is patriotic, which serves the people and which is one of the largest voluntary organisations in the world," the BJP leader said.

Questioning the rationale behind the Chief Minister's remarks, Muraleedharan said he was unable to understand the logic behind the statement and urged the CM to retract it.

"I don't understand the logic behind the statement made by the Chief Minister of Kerala. I demand that he withdraw such statements," he added.

BJP leader slams CM for 'intimidation'

Earlier on Sunday, Keralam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also slammed Keralam Chief Minister over criticising the Vice-Chancellors for participating in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event, saying that such a statement is unacceptable to come from a Chief Minister, who took an oath to uphold law and Constitution In an X post, Chandrasekhar said, "It is unacceptable that a CM who takes an oath to uphold law and Constitution is now intimidating Vice-Chancellors for attending a public program with the respected head of @RSSorg @DrMohanBhagwat ji."

He further criticised the Chief Minister, saying that he conveniently forgot that his own government was formed at the mercy of radical outfits such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI- forces, which openly advocate for an "Islamic Republic" in India." He lectures about secularism while sharing power with a Muslim League minister who proudly declares, 'Religion, Religion, Religion is important to us," the post added.

Chandrasekhar said that when it comes to vote-bank politics and appeasement, the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are now two different parties but one.

"The days of treating the BJP and RSS as a way to distract people and fear-monger for Muslim Malayalee votes are over. People of Keralam now know that when it comes to vote-bank politics and appeasement, the @INCIndia and the @cpimspeak are not two but one. Randalla, Onnanu! To the CM, I say this clearly - Malayalees will fearlessly express their nationalism and stand proudly with leaders who put the #NationFirst. This is the change. And this is only the beginning," he said.

CM's criticism of Vice-Chancellors

The remarks came after Satheesan criticised the three Vice-Chancellors for participating in an RSS event, saying that their participation has undermined the respect that people have for the Vice-Chancellors In an X post, he said that the participation of the three Vice-Chancellors is "unbecoming of Keralam's educational tradition and the dignity of their office."

"We view with utmost seriousness the participation of three Vice-Chancellors in an #RSS centenary event addressed by Sarsanghchalak #MohanBhagwat. This is a grave lapse. Their action is unbecoming of Keralam's educational tradition and the dignity of their office. The people of Keralam hold the post of vice-chancellor in high esteem. By attending a programme led by an RSS leader who preaches extreme communalism, they have undermined that respect. Any act that promotes communalism, whoever commits it, is unacceptable and will not be condoned. All three vice-chancellors who attended the RSS programme must apologise to the people of Keralam," CM Satheesan said. (ANI)