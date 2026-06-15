Thieves attempted a robbery on the Sarkar Express in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. After stealing bags and targeting a passenger's gold chain, they were confronted by GRP. The gang attacked police with stones and fled despite warning shots. A search is underway.

A gang of thieves allegedly attempted a robbery aboard the Sarkar Express during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (June 13-June 14) between Bapatla and Appikatla railway stations in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, police said.

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According to officials, the incident took place during the midnight hours when the accused reportedly targeted passengers travelling in the S3 and S6 coaches of the train.

The thieves allegedly stole bags belonging to passengers and attempted to flee with the stolen belongings. The situation escalated when a woman passenger raised an alarm after the accused allegedly tried to snatch her gold chain.

Police Confront Suspects

The alert prompted immediate action from Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel who were on board the train. Upon receiving information about the theft attempt, GRP personnel moved swiftly to apprehend the suspects.

However, the accused allegedly resisted arrest and attacked the police team with stones while trying to escape, officials said. In an effort to control the situation and prevent the accused from fleeing, police fired warning rounds.

Search Operation Launched

The action was taken as part of efforts to disperse the suspects and facilitate their capture, officials added. Despite the police response, the accused managed to evade arrest and fled from the scene. A search operation has since been launched to trace and apprehend the absconding suspects.

During the investigation, police recovered two bags believed to have been stolen during the incident. The recovered items have been seized, and further inquiries are underway.

Speaking on the matter, GRP DSP Akkeswara Rao said that efforts are continuing to identify and arrest the accused involved in the attempted robbery. "Two bags have been seized, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the thieves," Rao said.

Police teams are conducting searches in the surrounding areas and examining available leads as part of the ongoing investigation. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their efforts to track down the suspects involved in the incident. (ANI)