Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a new Academic Block and Auditorium at Graphic Era Hill University in Bhimtal. He also launched the 'Kaushal Jyoti Yojana' to provide free professional courses to economically weaker students.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Academic Block and a state-of-the-art Auditorium at Graphic Era Hill University in Bhimtal, Nainital district. On the occasion, he also launched the Graphic Era Kaushal Jyoti Yojana, which offers free professional courses to economically weaker yet meritorious students. The Chief Minister felicitated outstanding students of the university as well as beneficiaries pursuing free certificate courses under the Graphic Era Skill Scholarship Scheme.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Five Years of Development and Good Governance

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the occasion was especially significant as the Uttarakhand Government had successfully completed five years of service, good governance, and development. He stated that over the "past five years, the government has consistently prioritised education, healthcare, infrastructure, employment, and youth empowerment, striving to take Uttarakhand to new heights of development." He reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue working with the same dedication to achieve new milestones for the state.

Praise for Graphic Era's Contribution to Education

The Chief Minister emphasised that the "future of any state is determined not by its roads or buildings, but by its schools, universities, and the aspirations of its youth." He praised Graphic Era for establishing itself as a leader in education, research, innovation, and skill development, saying the institution has become a source of inspiration not only for Uttarakhand but for the entire country.

He said the newly inaugurated Academic Block and modern Auditorium would provide students with an enhanced academic environment, enabling them to excel while promoting research, innovation, and creative thinking. He also appreciated the university's efforts to bring quality higher education to the hill regions through its Bhimtal campus, describing it as an excellent example of balanced and inclusive development.

He further informed that efforts are underway to establish a Graphic Era Medical College and Hospital in the Kumaon region, which will strengthen quality healthcare services while creating new opportunities in education and employment.

Promoting Innovation and Scientific Temperament Statewide

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is committed to making Uttarakhand one of India's leading states in education, innovation, and research. He said that under the effective implementation of the National Education Policy, universities are being encouraged to introduce cutting-edge courses in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, and other emerging technologies.

He also highlighted initiatives such as the Science City in Dehradun, the Astro Park in Haldwani, and the Science Centre in Almora to promote scientific temperament and research across the state.

A Call to Action for Students

Encouraging students to prepare for a rapidly evolving world, the Chief Minister said those who continuously learn, innovate, and adapt to changing global trends will be the most successful. He urged students to go beyond earning degrees by developing leadership qualities, innovative thinking, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

He added that the government's vision is to create youth who are not merely job seekers but job creators, and that startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship are being actively promoted across Uttarakhand.

Ensuring Merit and Transparency

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Uttarakhand has enacted one of the country's toughest anti-copying laws to protect the future of deserving youth from examination malpractices. He said the law has delivered encouraging results, with more than 33,000 young people securing government jobs through transparent and fair recruitment over the past five years.

Dream Big, Achieve Greatness

Urging students to dream big and work tirelessly to achieve their goals, he said failures should never discourage them, as they form the foundation of future success.

He expressed confidence that the students of Graphic Era would go on to become accomplished scientists, doctors, engineers, teachers, administrators, entrepreneurs, and responsible citizens, bringing pride to Uttarakhand and the nation. (ANI)