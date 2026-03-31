Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the National Flag Memorial in Champawat, held a 'Samvad' with citizens, received a grand welcome during a road journey, and announced a grant for the Mata Bal Sundari Temple's beautification.

CM Dhami in Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday attended the inauguration of the National Flag Memorial and the 'Mukhya Sevak Samvad' program in Champawat in the State. He hoisted the national flag, the Tricolour, joined the gathering in singing the national anthem, and paid tribute to the freedom fighters. A large number of citizens and BJP workers were present at the event. The Chief Minister was warmly welcomed and felicitated by local public representatives and the people.

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During the 'Mukhya Sevak Samvad', the Chief Minister interacted with brave men and women and representatives from various sections of society, sharing and listening to their thoughts, suggestions, and experiences.

Grand Welcome During Road Journey

Yesterday, Chief Minister Dhami visited Khatima from Kashipur via road. During the journey, he received a grand welcome from local residents at various points along the route.

At several places, people even used bulldozers to showcase their enthusiasm and strong support.

Throughout the journey, large crowds gathered along the roadsides in Kashipur, Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Dineshpur, Kichha, and Sitarganj to catch a glimpse of their leader. Youth, women, and elderly citizens alike warmly welcomed the Chief Minister with showers of flowers.

Prayers and Development at Kashipur Temple

During his visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Mata Bal Sundari Temple, seeking happiness, prosperity, and continued progress for the people of Uttarakhand. He also announced a dedicated grant from the Chaiti Mela fund for the beautification of the temple and the comprehensive development of its surrounding areas.

"In Kashipur, at the Mata Bal Sundari Temple, prayers were offered seeking the happiness and prosperity of the state's residents and the state's continued progress. The bhajan evening organised in the temple premises was inaugurated by lighting the lamp, and an announcement was made from the Chaiti Mela fund for the beautification of the temple and the development of its surroundings," said CM Dhami.