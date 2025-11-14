Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the historic Jauljibi Fair in Pithoragarh, celebrating India-Nepal ties. He announced several new development projects for the region, including roads, trekking routes, and a Sainik Rest House.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the historic Jauljibi Fair, held at the confluence of the Kali and Gori rivers on the India-Nepal border in Jauljibi, Pithoragarh. On this occasion, the Chief Minister made several announcements.

New Projects Announced

A road will be constructed from Jhaloori to Palyati in the village Hoopli under the Munsyari development block. The Bagecha-Dharchula Kot trekking route and the fairground development work will also be undertaken. A trekking route will be constructed from Payya Paudi village to Nalalekh Shiv Temple, a release said. A connecting road will be built from Kalapani to Dashrath Parvat Kund under the Munsyari development block. An internal CC road will be constructed in Suring village under Munsyari. An RCC culvert and connecting road will be developed at Simgad river, Bhainskot. In addition, a Sainik Rest House will be constructed in Dharchula.

A Symbol of India-Nepal Friendship

The Chief Minister said that this fair has, for centuries, been a symbol of the cultural, economic, and traditional friendship between India and Nepal. The Jauljibi Fair is not just an event, but a reflection of the traditional friendship and socio-economic harmony shared by the two countries. He also mentioned that he himself used to visit this fair during his childhood.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the India-Nepal friendship has become even stronger. He recalled that during Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee celebrations, the Prime Minister had said that the soul of Uttarakhand resides in its fairs and festivals, and had called for the launch of the "One District, One Fair" initiative, under which one major fair from each district would receive special support to enhance its cultural and economic significance.

Holistic Development of Pithoragarh

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working with full commitment to ensure the holistic development of Pithoragarh district and the surrounding region through various projects. A medical college is being constructed in Pithoragarh at a cost of more than Rs 750 crore. A modern multipurpose hall is also being built in the Sports College at a cost of over Rs 34 crore. He added that a grand stadium worth approximately Rs 28 crore will soon be constructed in the Berinag development block. A 50-bed Critical Care Block, costing approximately Rs 21 crore, is also being developed at Pithoragarh Medical College. New bus stations are being constructed in Askot, Gangolihat, and Dharchula at a cost of Rs 25 crore, along with a Roadways workshop in Pithoragarh.

Enhancing Connectivity and Employment

The Chief Minister further said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, road construction works worth more than Rs 327 crore are underway in the region. To enhance connectivity in Pithoragarh, the expansion of Naini Saini Airport is progressing rapidly. An amount of Rs 450 crore has been approved for the project, and the land acquisition process is also moving forward.

He said that the state government is promoting employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth. Employment opportunities are increasing in the state today. Government recruitments are now being conducted in a transparent manner, enabling the youth to secure government jobs based on talent and hard work.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also participated in the National Unity March. (ANI)