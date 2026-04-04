Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Doon Book Festival in Dehradun, calling it a 'fair of millions of books' and urging families to bring their children to explore the vast collection and literary activities.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Acharya Balkrishna, inaugurated the Doon Book Festival at Dehradun's Parade Ground on Saturday, urging everyone to bring their children to the festival to explore and learn from the vast collection of books and literary activities.

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Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami highlighted the importance of the festival for literature enthusiasts, students, scholars and families across Uttarakhand. "The Doon Book Festival has begun here. This is certainly important for all literature lovers around Doon in the entire Uttarakhand, scholars working in the field of literature, those working in the field of language, and children. I would urge everyone to bring their children to this festival. This is a fair of millions of books. There will be a lot to see and learn," said CM Dhami.

Fostering a Culture of Reading

According to the Uttarakhand government, CM Dhami has established a new tradition in government programs by promoting the practice of presenting books instead of bouquets. As a key part of this initiative, he has introduced the book "Hamari Virasat evam Mahan Vibhutiyan" into the school curriculum, marking a significant step toward fostering a culture of reading. This effort aims to connect the youth with essential knowledge and values, ensuring the new generation remains rooted in their heritage while drawing inspiration from great personalities.

A Celebration of Books and Ideas

The Doon Book Festival will be held from April 4 to 12 this year. Organised by the National Book Trust, India, under the Ministry of Education, and the Government of Uttarakhand, the festival promises to be an immersive celebration of books, ideas and culture, bringing together readers, writers, artists and thinkers from across the country.

According to the Ministry of Education, a major highlight of the festival will be Doon Lit Fest, where renowned authors, filmmakers, thinkers and public figures like Nitin Seth, Kulpreet Yadav, Akhilendra Mishra, Acharya Prashant, Shubhanshu Shukla and Lt. Gen. Satish Dua, among others, will participate in a wide range of conversations. The discussions will cover a wide array of topics, including cinema, literature, leadership and courage in uniform, patriotism and revolutionary movements in India's past, evolving human-machine relationships, and historical narratives such as the Naval Uprising of 1946 and the legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)