DMK MP P Wilson termed the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 'draconian,' warning of its impact on minority and charitable institutions. CM MK Stalin echoed this, calling it an attack on religious freedom and urging the PM to withdraw the bill.

DMK MP Calls Bill 'Draconian'

Reiterating the DMK's strong opposition to the proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill, 2026, party MP and senior advocate P Wilson on Saturday termed the legislation "draconian" and warned of its potential impact on minority and charitable institutions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing reporters, Wilson said the BJP-led Centre had attempted to push the bill but temporarily held back due to political pressure from poll-bound states. "The BJP government has introduced a bill, the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill 2026. And they made attempts to move this bill, but somehow, due to pressure from states where they are facing elections, they have put the bill on hold for a while. There are attempts to call a special session. The bill is very draconian. In fact, our leader, Chief Minister MK Stalin, wrote a detailed letter to the Prime Minister of India yesterday, urging him to withdraw the bill," Wilson told reporters.

Concerns Over Asset Seizure

Raising concerns over specific provisions in the bill, Wilson alleged that the new rules could allow authorities to take control of assets if organisations fail to renew licenses or meet procedural deadlines. "They have introduced certain rules under which, if a renewal is not made, if an application is not made within the stipulated time, or if a license is cancelled, the property immediately goes to the designated authority. Now, this designated authority is another weapon in the hands of the BJP government to eliminate minority institutions, including church organisations, and even charitable organisations run by Muslims. We will strongly oppose this," Wilson added.

Stalin Alleges Attack on Religious Freedom

Stalin, on Saturday, said the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, targets minority communities and threatens religious freedom. He expressed concern that thousands of Christian schools and colleges could be affected and accused the Centre of using Prime Minister Modi's attendance at Christian events as a mere eyewash. While addressing a rally in Nagercoil, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "Minority communities are being targeted today. Due to amendments to the FCRA law, Christians are deeply angered. There are alleged plans to confiscate their properties. Prime Minister Modi is attending Christian events merely as an eyewash. Thousands of Christian colleges and schools across India could be affected. This is seen as an attack on religious freedom."

Bill's Provisions Detailed

The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."

Union Minister Defends Proposed Changes

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that minorities are receiving greater attention under the Government of India. He accused the Congress of treating Muslims as a vote bank and clarified that only illegal FCRA accounts would be impacted by the proposed changes. (ANI)