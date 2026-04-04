Venu Srinivasan, Chairman emeritus of TVS Motor, resigned from Tata's Bai Hirabai Charitable Trust. His resignation follows a challenge by former trustee Mehli Mistry over his and Vijay Singh's eligibility to serve on the trust's board.

The Chairman emeritus of TVS Motor, and the Vice Chairman and trustee to seven trusts of the Tata Group, Venu Srinivasan, on Saturday tendered his resignation from Bai Hirabai Charitable Trust (Tata Trust), citing preoccupation with other businesses.

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Trustee Eligibility Challenged

Srinivasan's resignation has come in the backdrop of former trustee Mehli Mistry challenging the eligibility of two trustees, including Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.

On Friday, sources privy to the development told ANI that Mistry, in an objection-application filed to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, has contended that two trustees of the said Trust -- Srinivasan and Singh never met the qualifications to be appointed as trustees to the Bai Hira Bai trust and stand expressly disqualified under the Trust Deed.

Mistry has argued that, under Clauses 6 and 18 of the said Deed, any such disqualified trustee must be treated as "deemed dead." He specifically claims that Venu and Vijay have never been of the Parsi Zoroastrian faith and do not have permanent residence in Mumbai. Thus, they are deemed to attract automatic disqualification.

On this basis, Mistry has sought a suo motu inquiry by the State's Charity Commissioner and requests the authority to direct all trustees to file affidavits confirming their eligibility.

As per the Tata Trusts website, the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution (BHJTNCI) is a philanthropic trust established in 1923, aiding Parsi and community welfare in Navsari, Gujarat, through education and healthcare. It is part of the allied Tata Trusts, which share a common Board of Trustees with the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Previous Concerns Raised by Mistry

Earlier, in February 2026, Mistry, being a trustee on the board of the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), had also raised a concern on a separate issue pertaining to the proposed scrapping of the Vice-Chairman position across Tata Trusts. He argued that the Trust Deed contains no provision for such a role.

Now, in the backdrop of the Tata Trust row, Venu Srinivasan, the VC to various trusts, has tendered his resignation from the Bai Hirabai Charitable Trust. (ANI)