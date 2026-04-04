Selvi, from Chinna Kattuchalai, is a 42-year old woman whose life took an unexpected turn from tailoring at home to becoming a vital force in one of Asia’s largest ecological restoration projects.

After an assault by her husband, which required her to undergo eye surgery, doctors advised her not to sit at a sewing machine for at least a year. With her husband battling alcoholism and unable to contribute financially, Selvi came to the Cauvery Calling Nursery in Cuddalore seeking work, determined to support her family.