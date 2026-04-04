- Home
- India
- How Lives Of Rural Women Got Transformed Through Cauvery Calling Nursery In Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
How Lives Of Rural Women Got Transformed Through Cauvery Calling Nursery In Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
Cauvery Calling nursery in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore is Asia's largest women-run single-site nursery, with a production capacity of 8.5 million saplings annually.
Selvi's story
Selvi, from Chinna Kattuchalai, is a 42-year old woman whose life took an unexpected turn from tailoring at home to becoming a vital force in one of Asia’s largest ecological restoration projects.
After an assault by her husband, which required her to undergo eye surgery, doctors advised her not to sit at a sewing machine for at least a year. With her husband battling alcoholism and unable to contribute financially, Selvi came to the Cauvery Calling Nursery in Cuddalore seeking work, determined to support her family.
Selvi's story
Despite initial doubts from some coworkers about her ability to work, a compassionate supervisor recognized her dedication and skills, especially in tasks like counting. Today, Selvi is deeply involved in weeding and nurturing young saplings, often insisting on doing her best even when others offer to ease her load. Her resilience has turned the tide for her family.
Selvi's story
She has been able to educate her daughter up to college through this dignified employment. Selvi regards the supervisors and friends at the nursery as her saviors and expresses heartfelt gratitude to Sadhguru and Isha for changing her life. Her commitment is so profound that she feels she would gladly serve as the nursery’s guardian in any form in her next life.
A Community of Women: Nurturing Trees and Lives
Selvi’s story represents the journey of over 200 rural women who have transformed from homemakers and daily wage laborers into skilled eco-entrepreneurs at the Cauvery Calling Cuddalore Nursery.
Nursery produces 8.5 million saplings annually
Spanning 30 acres in Tamil Nadu, the nursery produces 85 lakh (8.5 million) saplings annually, making it arguably the largest single-site nursery in Asia, run entirely by women.
Vennila's story
Among these women is Vennila from Chinna Kaatu Salai, who faced humiliation for her lack of agricultural skills after moving from the city but found hope and empowerment at the nursery. For five years, she led the vital "Motherbed" section, where seeds of 54 varieties, including timber, flowering, and fruit-bearing trees like teak, sandalwood, and red sanders, are carefully nurtured with as much reverence as temple rituals. Vennila’s dedication helped her support her family and educate her three children. She proudly shares the mission of planting 242 crore trees to restore the Cauvery basin, guided by Sadhguru’s vision.
Sowmya's story
Similarly, Sowmya from Periya Kaattuchaalai sees her work at the nursery as a blessing that has elevated her family’s life, providing steady incomes and securing educational opportunities for her children. The women work independently, with joy and pride in their contribution to restoring the river and the environment.
The Bigger Picture: Reviving Cauvery and Building Livelihoods
The Cauvery Calling Cuddalore Nursery is a cornerstone of a vast ecological and social initiative aiming to plant 242 crore (2.42 billion) trees across the Cauvery river basin. The nursery produces saplings of over 54 species, with 21 varieties of high-value timber trees such as mahogany, teak, rosewood, and red sandalwood. These trees not only restore biodiversity but also boost farmers’ incomes when harvested.
128 million saplings planted across 34,000 acres since inception
Since its inception, the initiative has planted over 12.8 crore (128 million) saplings across 34,000 acres. The nursery supplies saplings to over 25,000 farmers annually, promoting tree-based agriculture which enriches soil, conserves water, and increases farm productivity. This has resulted in income increases between 300% and 800% for farmers who adopted the practice 5-10 years ago.
Save soil
The nursery is also a beacon of women’s empowerment. More than just a workplace, it is a community where women undergo intensive training in nursery management, nursery organizing methods like the Japanese 5S system, and are even introduced to yoga for physical and mental well- being. The women celebrate together, support each other, and share a profound connection to the cause of saving Mother Cauvery.
Conclusion: Seeds of Change and Hope
Selvi and her fellow women at the Cauvery Calling Nursery symbolize a green revolution rooted in resilience, hope, and shared purpose.
Significance
Each sapling raised here is a breath of life not only for the Cauvery river basin but for the 8.4 crore people whose livelihood depends on it.
Future
With a steadfast team of women like Selvi leading the charge, the mission to plant 242 crore trees is well on its way to success - restoring the river, regenerating the soil, and empowering rural communities.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.