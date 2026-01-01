On National Youth Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated Mahila and Yuva Mangal Dals in Dehradun with cash prizes for their work. He paid homage to Swami Vivekananda and spoke on the importance of youth empowerment for the nation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday felicitated Mahila Mangal Dals and Yuva Mangal Dals for their commendable work in various fields on the occasion of National Youth Day at Parade Ground, Dehradun. The first, second and third prize winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Award Winners Felicitated

According to a release, among the Mahila Mangal Dals, Dhapla (Nainital) secured first place, Sema (Chamoli) second, and Banali (Tehri Garhwal) third. In the Yuva Mangal Dal category, Mokh Malla (Chamoli) won first place, Sunarpur Raikwal (Nainital) second, and Chaudhiray (Champawat) third. Winners of the speech competition and NSS award-winning youths were also honoured.

Homage to Swami Vivekananda and Youth Power

On this occasion, the NSS presented a cheque of Rs 2,24,320 to the Chief Minister for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said that he was a visionary sage who rekindled the spirit of cultural nationalism in a nation bound by the chains of subjugation. His historic address in Chicago not only introduced the West to India's spiritual strength but also conveyed to the world that the welfare of humanity lies in the knowledge, wisdom and values of Sanatan culture. He had unwavering faith in the power of youth and regarded them as the strongest medium for national resurgence.

The Chief Minister said that no nation can develop economically, socially, politically or culturally unless its youth are organised, self-reliant and inspired by the spirit of nationalism. Youth power is the nation's greatest asset, capable of realising the dream of a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India through hard work, talent and determination. With proper direction and guidance, this energy can help the country emerge not only as an economic powerhouse but also re-establish itself as a global leader.

State Initiatives for Youth Empowerment

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working towards realising the resolve of building a developed and self-reliant India. Through initiatives such as Startup India, Skill India, Digital India, Make in India, Fit India and the New Education Policy, youths are being provided opportunities in line with their abilities and potential. The state government is also fully committed to empowering youth. Efforts are being made to promote startup culture through the new startup policy. Schemes such as the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, Chief Minister Youth Incentive Scheme, Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme and Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana are providing training, technical support and financial assistance to young people.

Preparing Youth and Honouring Heritage

As per the release, the Chief Minister noted that the employment landscape is changing rapidly. Due to technological innovation and global changes, new opportunities are emerging while old ones are disappearing, making it essential to prepare youth for the future. He said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has always been a land of Sanatan culture, consciousness, philosophy and spirituality. Swami Vivekananda attained knowledge through penance in various parts of Uttarakhand. The government has decided to identify all such places and develop a Swami Vivekananda Corridor in the state.

Vision for a Developed India

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Rekha Arya said that Swami Vivekananda was a multifaceted personality who established the supremacy of Sanatan values and Indian culture across the world. His teachings and spirit of nationalism will continue to inspire generations. She added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state is working in every sector to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. (ANI)