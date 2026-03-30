Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured Jiten Thakur with the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan Samman'. The ceremony also saw several other writers receiving awards for their contributions to literature, enriching the state's cultural heritage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday conferred Jiten Thakur with the state's highest literary award, the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan Samman'.

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Lifetime Achievement and Other Key Awards

According to a press release, the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman Ceremony, 2025, was organised by the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, the Chief Minister's residence. On this occasion, Buddhinath Mishra, Shyam Singh Kutaula, Pritam Singh, Kesar Singh Rai, and Atae Sabir Afzal Manglori were also conferred with the 'Uttarakhand Lifetime Excellence in Literary Creation Award'.

Additionally, the Chief Minister honoured distinguished writers across various literary fields, as well as winners of the 'Yuva Kalamkar Competition'. Under different categories, Prof Diva Bhatt received the Sahitya Nari Vandan Samman, Prof Dinesh Chamola was recognised for excellence in children's literature, and Bhupendra Bisht, Sudha Jugran, and Sheeshpal Gusain were awarded under the Uttarakhand Original Writing Award category. Tara Pathak, Hemant Singh Bisht, and Gajendra Nautiyal were conferred for excellence in Kumaoni and Garhwali literature.

CM Dhami Commends Literary Contributions

As per the release, in his address, Chief Minister Dhami expressed pride in having the opportunity to honour the state's eminent literary figures. He said that Jiten Thakur is not only an inspiration for Uttarakhand but for the entire Hindi literary world. Congratulating all the awardees, he noted that through their creative works, they are enriching the cultural and literary heritage of the state and passing it on to future generations. He also highlighted that the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman ceremony symbolises the state's literary tradition, creative consciousness, and respect for writers.

A Legacy of Literary Excellence

The Chief Minister stated that the sacred land of Uttarakhand has been a centre of knowledge, culture, and creativity for centuries, where the Himalayas, the Ganga, and natural beauty have inspired countless writers and poets. He mentioned renowned literary figures such as Sumitranandan Pant, Gaura Pant "Shivani," Mohan Upreti, and Shailesh Matiyani, who have brought glory to the region. He emphasised that literature is a mirror of society, and writers are not just creators of words but also guiding forces for society. He added that literary figures have played a significant role in India's freedom movement and in the formation of the Uttarakhand state.

Government Initiatives to Promote Literature

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is committed to the preservation and promotion of literature and culture. Various awards are being given to honour writers, along with financial assistance for the publication of books. He also announced that two Sahitya Grams are being developed in Uttarakhand to promote literary tourism, where writers will be provided with modern facilities.

Vision for Uttarakhand's Literary Future

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that under his leadership, the country is reconnecting with its cultural roots and working towards restoring its literary heritage. Inspired by this vision, the state government is also making efforts to compile and preserve Uttarakhand's scattered literary legacy. CM Dhami urged writers of the state to continue showcasing Uttarakhand's cultural and spiritual identity through their works at national and international levels, while consistently guiding society through their writings. (ANI)