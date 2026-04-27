Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended AWPL's 'Vijay Parv' in Gurugram, praising its direct selling model for promoting self-reliance and empowering youth and women, aligning with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the grand 'Vijay Parv' event organised by Asclepius Wellness Private Limited (AWPL) in Gurugram on Sunday.

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In his address, the Chief Minister said that the program serves to honour the talented and hardworking members of AWPL who have set new benchmarks of success through their dedication and commitment. He noted that the organisation operates on a direct selling model, delivering products directly to consumers. This approach ensures quality products for customers while also providing millions of people with opportunities to become self-reliant.

Direct Selling a Key to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

"It is a matter of pride to be part of this grand and historic programme that strengthens the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I feel honoured to be among such energetic partners. I am delighted that AWPL's talented and hardworking associates are being recognised today for their dedication and success. The institution's direct-selling model delivers quality products directly to consumers while creating opportunities for self-reliance. Seeing this vast gathering makes it clear that direct selling is truly bringing positive change to millions of lives," said CM Dhami.

Referring to the large gathering present at the event, he remarked that it reflects how the direct selling model has emerged as an effective medium for bringing positive change to the lives of millions. He congratulated AWPL's Managing Director and CEO, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, along with his entire team, for organising the grand event.

Empowering Youth and Women as Job Creators

The Chief Minister further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth are being encouraged to become "job creators" instead of "job seekers," and the direct selling model is a strong example of this vision. He added that this model not only promotes economic empowerment but also helps in personality development and skill enhancement.

Highlighting the participation of youth and women, he said that women, in particular, are strengthening their families economically through such platforms and establishing their own identity in society.

Strengthened by Government Regulations

He also mentioned that in 2021, the central government introduced consumer protection guidelines and clear regulations for the direct selling sector, ensuring transparency, reliability, and the protection of consumer interests. These measures have strengthened the rights of direct sellers and provided the sector with a more organised and trustworthy framework.

He observed that the direct selling industry is growing rapidly and playing a significant role in strengthening the country's economy. Referring to the Prime Minister's vision of "Reform, Perform, and Transform," he said that it has brought wide-ranging changes in areas such as investment, infrastructure, education, healthcare, women's empowerment, and social justice. Today, India is being recognised globally as a land of development, trust, and opportunity. He highlighted initiatives like "Startup India," "Vocal for Local," "Make in India," "Skill India," and "Digital India," noting that these are accelerating the country's journey toward self-reliance and have made India the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

Uttarakhand's Economic Transformation

Speaking about development in Uttarakhand, he said that investment agreements worth over Rs 3.56 lakh crore were signed during the Global Investors Summit held in 2023, out of which proposals worth more than ₹1 lakh crore have already been implemented on the ground. He added that the state's economy is steadily strengthening, with a 7.23% growth in GSDP and an increase of nearly 41% in per capita income. The annual state budget has risen from Rs 60,000 crore to over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister stated that more than 20,000 new industries have been established in the state, and the number of startups has increased from 700 to over 1,750. He also noted significant growth in the number of heliports and helipads, which has enhanced connectivity and disaster management capacity. He further mentioned that electricity generation in the state has more than tripled. In the tourism sector, the hotel industry has grown by around 25%, while homestays have seen an increase of over 50%, boosting local employment. He said that Uttarakhand has secured second place in the country in public financial management and has also achieved leading positions in Ease of Doing Business and Startup Rankings. Additionally, the state has ranked second among Himalayan states in the Innovation Index and secured the top position in the NITI Aayog SDG Index.

Highlighting efforts toward women's empowerment, he said that under the "Vocal for Local" and "Local to Global" vision, the "House of Himalayas" brand has been launched to give global recognition to products made by self-help groups. As a result, nearly 2.75 lakh women in the state have become "Lakhpati Didis," moving forward on the path of empowerment.

He added that AWPL is also playing a significant role in promoting indigenous products while empowering youth and women to become self-reliant. In conclusion, the Chief Minister urged everyone present to actively contribute to realising the vision of a developed and self-reliant India and to participate in the nation's growth journey. (ANI)