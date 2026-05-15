A huge fire broke out at a ceramics factory in Morbi, Gujarat, which was being used for manufacturing plastic chairs. A short circuit is suspected. The fire has been contained by four fire tenders and no loss of life has been reported.

A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a closed ceramics factory on Pipri Road, Morbi in Gujarat. The factory was being used as a warehouse for plastic chairs.

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Short Circuit Suspected Cause

Morbi Municipal Corporation officer Yeshbhai Daki stated that manufacturing activities for plastic chairs were underway at the site when the incident occurred. He noted that while a short circuit in the machinery is the suspected cause, authorities are not ruling out other possibilities.

"Morbi Municipal Corporation and the Fire Control Room received a call around 9:20 AM. The incident occurred at a ceramic factory on Pipri Road, where work involving the manufacturing of plastic chairs was underway. The fire likely started due to a short circuit in the machinery, though other causes cannot be ruled out," Daki told ANI.

Fire Contained, No Casualties Reported

Detailing the emergency response, Daki confirmed that two teams were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving the alert of the fire. He stated that through coordinated efforts, the fire has been completely contained, though the cooling process remains ongoing. The officer further confirmed that there has been no loss of life from the blaze.

"Upon receiving the call, two of our teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. They were equipped with a water tanker and a mini fire tender. Upon arrival, my staff reported that it was a rather large fire. Consequently, we escalated the incident to a 'Major Fire' status and brought in two additional vehicles, specifically, a large-capacity water tanker and another mini fire tender. With these combined efforts, we have now brought the fire completely under control. The cooling process is currently ongoing; however, the fire itself is fully contained. We have not received any reports or information indicating any loss of life..." added Daki.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)