Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced an honorarium hike for Anganwadi workers, helpers, ASHA workers and Bhojan Matas from December 1, 2026. Over 70,000 workers are expected to benefit.

Women engaged in early childhood development, maternal healthcare, and infant nutrition in Uttarakhand have been given good news. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a revision in wage rates of Anganwadi workers, helpers and Bhojan Mata workers in December 2026. The news has come as a relief to thousands of women working in villages and remote areas of the state.

Welfare worker unions expressed gratitude to the chief minister after meeting him at his residence in Dehradun on November 22. Although workers have high hopes of the increased wages, exact values have not yet been released by the government.

Welfare workers express gratitude to CM Dhami

Delegations from Anganwadi Karyakarti/Sevika Karmachari Union Uttarakhand and Uttaranchal Anganwadi Karmachari Sangh met the Chief Minister at his residence in Dehradun.

Representatives of the unions appreciated the hike in wages, and thanked Dhami. It will be a great boost to the morale of workers, especially in remote locations in hilly and rural areas, they added.

Wage revision effective from December 1

On November 9, the Chief Minister announced the increase in wages for Anganwadi workers, helpers, ASHA workers and Bhojan Mata workers during the celebration of Foundation Day in Gairsain. The new wages will be paid from December 1, 2026.

However, exact increases in wages for each of these roles has not yet been released. Once the official order has been issued by the government, the revised wage structure and specific increases will become apparent.

Over 70,000 welfare workers set to benefit

Uttarakhand has over 35,000 Anganwadi workers/helpers, 12,000 ASHA workers and over 24,000 Bhojan Mata workers.

In total, over 70,000 workers will benefit from the increase. This news is extremely important for women in remote villages and hilly areas of the state who are continuing to provide crucial services with a lack of resources.

Women empowerment a priority, says CM Dhami

The chief minister acknowledged the importance of Anganwadi workers and helpers in providing services in maternal healthcare, infant nutrition and early childhood development. The State Government is committed to ensuring dignity, empowerment, and economic security for women. He praised the work of women in remote areas.

Participants in meeting

Provincial General Secretary Chitrakala, Treasurer Lakshmi Pant, Vice President Jyotika Pandey, State General Secretary Vrinda, State President Bhagwati Bisht, Vice President Rajmati Negi among other officials attended the meeting.

Welfare workers await official orders.