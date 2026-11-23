A Taliparamba court in Kannur convicted three BJP-RSS workers for the 2016 murder of CPI(M) leader CV Dhanaraj. While three were found guilty, seventeen others were acquitted due to lack of evidence regarding conspiracy and motive.

Kannur Court Convicts Three BJP-RSS Workers in 2016 Murder Case

Kannur (Keralam) [India], November 23 (ANI): A court in Kannur on Monday convicted three BJP-RSS workers for the 2016 murder of CPI(M) leader CV Dhanaraj in Payyannur while acquitting 17 others, including an accused who was later killed in a suspected retaliatory attack.

Taliparamba Additional District Sessions Court Judge K N Prashanth delivered the verdict more than a decade after the killing, holding the murder charge proved against the first three accused, TP Biju (first accused) and brothers M Vipin (second accused) and M Vaishakh (third accused). Sentencing is scheduled for November 25.

Out of the 20 BJP-RSS workers originally named in the case, 3 were found guilty. Murder charges were proved against TP Biju, M Vipin, and M Vaishakh. 17 accused were acquitted. Accused Nos. 4 to 20 were given the benefit of doubt. According to the court’s findings, the prosecution failed to prove the motive or alleged conspiracy, and the testimony of the first witness was found unreliable. The trial concluded for 19 accused, while the 12th accused, C Biju (alias Choorakkatt Biju), was killed later in an alleged retaliatory attack in which CPI(M) workers were accused.

Dhanaraj (40), a former Ezhimala CPI(M) branch secretary and DYFI leader, was hacked and stabbed to death on July 11, 2016, at his residence in Ramanthali Kunnaru Karanthat, Payyannur. According to the prosecution, a group of BJP-RSS men trailed Dhanaraj on motorcycles and attacked him around 9:15 pm just as he reached his house on a bike. Hearing the commotion, his mother, CV Madhavi, and his wife, NV Sajina, rushed out and witnessed the assault. Neighbour Prajeesh, who also arrived after hearing the noise, filed the complaint and deposed as the first witness. Dhanaraj succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Registered during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, the case has reached its verdict more than a decade later amid scrutiny over gaps in the investigation and prosecution.