West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced the Cabinet's approval to rename the state to 'Paschim Banga'. The resolution moves to the Legislative Assembly on Dec 9. The cabinet also approved 10,146 recruitments and waived exam fees.

West Bengal Cabinet Clears Proposal To Rename State To Paschim Banga

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state will be named ‘Paschim Banga’ in English as well, stating that the state Cabinet has cleared the proposal and a resolution will be moved in the Legislative Assembly on December 9. The move followed a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the State Secretariat in Kolkata.

Alongside the renaming plan, the Cabinet also approved 10,146 recruitments across various departments, waived examination fees for unemployed job seekers, announced Rs 1 lakh support for gaushalas under the Gokul Mission, and set December 4 as the start date for the Assembly’s winter session.