DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticizes the Tamil Nadu government for failing to promptly file a review petition regarding the Supreme Court's interim order on the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting ritual in Madurai.

DMK Attacks Tamil Nadu Government Over Karthigai Deepam Petition Delay

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Monday launched a scathing attack on the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government, claiming it delayed its review petition against the Supreme Court's interim order on the Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, calling it a failure to act promptly.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said the lamp had been lit at the same place for more than 100 years, alleging that a Hindu group now wanted to change it. He accused BJP supporters of trying to create trouble in a peaceful state with no religious conflict. "The problem with this government is that last week the Supreme Court issued an order, stating that it is only an interim order and particularly for this year only. But they failed to file a revision petition immediately. Only the day before yesterday they filed...The major issue is that for more than 100 years, a lamp is lit in the same place. Now the Hindu group want to change it. When people of living in Tirupparankundram, who are also majority Hindus, would take part in that function, lamp light lighting function. Are they not Hindus? Let them say that they are not Hindus," Elangovan said.

Targeting BJP, he said, "Only some people supported, the supporters of BJP want to create trouble in the country, in the state which is a peaceful state where there is no religious conflict whatsoever. So they want to create trouble there."

The dispute concerns the annual lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah.

In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to coordinate the ritual with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), considering the site's heritage status.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the Supreme Court's order.

Separately, Elangovan alleged rising crime over the past six months in the state, citing twelve murders in a single day, drug trafficking, and attacks on women and children. He claimed Tamil Nadu was slowly becoming like Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, and that even visitors from North India now feel afraid.

"Since independence, this is the first time that this much of criminal activities are happening in the state for six months. There were daily there are murders. In one day there were twelve murders and drug trafficking, and offensive attacks on women...It has become another North Indian state where there are like UP or Bihar," he said.

Meamwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President and Senior Advocate Alok Kumar on Monday expressed deep shock and strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to file a review application in the Supreme Court seeking to prohibit the annual ceremonial lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the Deepa Stambha (Deepa Kumb) on a hillock near Madurai. The application was filed through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, also referred to as the Hindu Devaswom Board.

Alok Kumar detailed the sequence of administrative and legal developments concerning the religious practice. He said that an ancient Hindu temple is situated on a hillock near Madurai, with a Deepa pillar (Deepa Kumb/Deepa Stambha) adjacent to it, where lighting a lamp once a year during Karthigai Deepam had been an established tradition. However, the state government prohibited the practice.