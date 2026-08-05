CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Kanwar pilgrims in Haridwar with a helicopter flower shower, launched a health camp, reviewed security arrangements, served devotees, and honoured frontline workers during the Kanwar Yatra.

On Tuesday in Haridwar, a perfect combination of devotion, dedication, and traditions took place as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed thousands of Kanwar devotees who came from all parts of the nation. In order to pay respect to the devotees, flower petals were dropped from a helicopter in Har Ki Pauri and other main Kanwar Yatra paths, making the experience unforgettable for pilgrims performing one of the largest religious pilgrimage tours in India annually.

Floral Welcome and Paying Tribute to Devotees

During his visit to the holy city, the Chief Minister attended a programme held at the complex of Alaknanda Hotel. As a part of the ceremony, he washed feet of five Kanwariyas in order to pay tribute to them.

Launching of Health Service Camp for Devotees

CM Dhami also launched a special health service camp for the Kanwar devotees. The camp provides first aid, medicines, emergency treatments, and all other healthcare services to ensure that pilgrims get the immediate medical care whenever needed during their tour.

CM Offers Food to Devotees

As a mark of service to people, the Chief Minister met devotees from other states and offered them food. He also interacted with the devotees to know about their travel experience and sought feedback regarding the facilities provided by the state government.

More than One Crore Devotees Take Gangajal

Speaking at the event, the CM, Dhami, said that more than one crore devotees have already collected Gangajal and proceeded further this year. He also mentioned that the Kanwar Yatra is an example of faith and cultural unity and it is a representation of the spiritual legacy of India. Furthermore, he also stressed on efforts for preservation of holy sites, including Kedarnath reconstruction, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok, and proposed Ganga Corridor at Haridwar.

Security and Services Remains the Primary Concern

He further added that the government has installed CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, ambulances, medical camps, and emergency team at various spots in the Kanwar Yatra route. The Chief Minister also paid homage to policemen and sanitation workers for their efforts in maintaining security, cleanliness, and other services during the yatra.