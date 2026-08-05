A forensic probe reveals a 33-year-old woman was stabbed 35 times in half a minute. Her husband is in custody, while their seven-year-old daughter witnessed the attack.

A forensic investigation into the Ratlam wife murder case has revealed that the accused husband stabbed his wife approximately 35 times within just 30 seconds. The repeated blows to her throat severed her windpipe nerve, leading to excessive bleeding and death.

The victim, 33-year-old Rukaiya, died on the spot due to the severity of the wounds. Her husband, Asgar Ali, was produced in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. The investigation into mobile data and forensic evidence is still underway.

According to police interrogation, Asgar Ali stated that he had wanted to go on a long drive with his wife. When she refused, a dispute arose between them. In a fit of rage, he repeatedly stabbed her in the neck and chest using a vegetable cutting knife kept in the house.

Seven-year-old daughter witnessed the attack and ran to call neighbours

Both children were present in the house at the time of the incident. Hearing the noise, the couple's seven-year-old daughter came downstairs and saw her father attacking her mother with a knife. She ran outside and called the neighbours for help. The accused continued his assault until people arrived at the scene.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. On Monday, Manak Chowk Police Station in-charge Vikram Singh Chauhan, along with the police team, took the accused to the crime scene. The accused's mobile phone was seized from the murder room.

Police have taken possession of both the husband's and wife's mobile phones and have started investigating call detail records and other technical evidence.

According to people nearby and relatives, the accused's mobile business had not been doing well for six months. Salim Arif, spokesperson for the Bohra community in Ratlam, stated that Asgar Ali had been undergoing treatment for depression for six months. A day before the incident, his wife had also taken him to Indore for treatment.

Police have not yet officially considered depression as the cause of the murder and are investigating all aspects. According to jail administration, after being sent to judicial custody, the accused remained silent and could not give clear answers during interrogation. Jail Deputy Superintendent Brajesh Makwane said that considering his mental state, medical examination and counselling will be conducted. For security reasons, he is being kept under special surveillance.

According to family members and community members, Rukaiya used to attend the Majlis in the mosque daily from Muharram to Chehallum. On the day of the murder, she had sent a WhatsApp message stating that she would not be able to come. It is being said that she was tired due to returning from Indore a day earlier.

After the murder, both children are at their maternal grandparents' house. Family members have told them that their mother is admitted to the hospital. The family is still in shock and has not revealed the truth to the children.

CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria said that preliminary interrogation revealed that the murder occurred after a dispute over a long drive. A detailed investigation is underway in the matter based on mobile data, technical evidence, and forensic reports. Officials have assured that all aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined.