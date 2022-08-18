Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    If BJP tries to turn country into ‘Hindu Rashtra’, India will meet same fate as Pakistan: Gehlot

    Gehlot has been on a two-day visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat from Wednesday to hold meetings with party leaders to review their preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls, expected to be held in December this year.
     

    If BJP tries to turn country into Hindu Rashtra India will meet same fate as Pakistan Ashok Gehlot gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 7:08 PM IST

    Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot issued a warning on Thursday, saying that if the BJP, which is now in power, attempts to transform the nation into a "Hindu Rashtra" and India will suffer the same destiny as Pakistan. Senior observer for the Congress in the Gujarat Assembly elections claimed that the BJP solely campaigned and won on religious grounds.

    Gehlot has been in Gujarat since Wednesday to assess party's readiness for the next Assembly elections, which are anticipated to take place in December of this year. Gujarat is a state that the BJP now controls.

    On the final day of his tour, Gehlot spoke with media and said, "The BJP has incarcerated many individuals across the country, including journalists and activists. They are fascists who are only succeeding in elections on the basis of religious issues. In addition, the BJP lacks any philosophy, policies, or governing framework. He forewarned that if the BJP attempts to transform India into a "Hindu Rashtra," it will suffer the same destiny as Pakistan."

    Also Read | 'Everyone can't be a cabinet minister...': Nitish Kumar after MLA threatens to resign

    He asserted that "religion-based politics is the simplest of all, and even Adolf Hitler engaged in it," accusing the BJP of leading people astray under the guise of the "Gujarat model."

    The Gujarat Congress was led by Gehlot in 2017, and he said, "We came extremely near to winning the 2017 Assembly elections. We sadly lost because of the manner PM Modi ran his campaign, pitching himself and acting like a Bollywood star. He even twisted Congress leader Mani Shakar Aiyar's remark during the campaign, saying that Aiyar termed him a 'neech aadmi' (lowly person), in an effort to win sympathy."

    The senior Congress leader asserted that because the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has more authority than the Central Bureau of Investigation, the BJP's "terrorising" of individuals has been taking place. The chief minister of Rajasthan claimed that because the "DNA of both India and Congress is the same," the country's citizens needed Congress to rescue it. The grand old party had won 77 seats in the 2017 Gujarat elections, whereas the BJP had won 99 seats in the 182-member House.

    Also Read | Karnataka Congress a 'united house'; to fight polls under 'collective leadership': DK Shivakumar

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 7:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army jawan robbed shot dead during robbery bid in Patna gcw

    Army jawan robbed, shot dead during robbery bid in Patna

    Everyone cant be a cabinet minister says Nitish Kumar after MLA threatens to resign gcw

    'Everyone can't be a cabinet minister...': Nitish Kumar after MLA threatens to resign

    Karnataka Congress a united house to fight polls under collective leadership DK Shivakumar gcw

    Karnataka Congress a 'united house'; to fight polls under 'collective leadership': DK Shivakumar

    How much did the govt spend on Donald Trump s 2020 India visit RTI reveals gcw

    How much did the govt spend on Donald Trump's 2020 India visit? RTI reveals

    Chennai International Airport gets sleeping pods 'Sleepzo': All you need to know AJR

    Chennai International Airport gets sleeping pods 'Sleepzo': All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Watch: 'Baba Bulldozer' decorated with pictures of PM Modi, CM Yogi spotted during the rally in New Jersey - gps

    Watch: ‘Baba Bulldozer’ decorated with pictures of PM Modi, CM Yogi spotted during the rally in New Jersey

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Dhawan-Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win

    Common charger for your phones India likely to adopt Europe like law report gcw

    Common charger for your phones? India likely to adopt Europe-like law: Report

    Urfi Javed backless ruffle dress gets thumbs up netizens call her cute drb

    Urfi Javed’s backless ruffle dress gets thumbs up; netizens call her ‘cute’

    Army jawan robbed shot dead during robbery bid in Patna gcw

    Army jawan robbed, shot dead during robbery bid in Patna

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon