TN Minister Nirmal Kumar announced that closed TASMAC liquor shops will not be reopened. He also stated a Government Order on crop loans will be issued soon and launched a sharp attack on AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami and TTV Dhinakaran.

TASMAC Outlets and Crop Loans

Tamil Nadu Electricity and Law Minister Nirmal Kumar said that Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets that have already been closed will not be reopened.

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Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat in Chennai, Kumar stated that the protests regarding crop loans were being organised in certain places at the instigation of the DMK. The focus should be on how many people benefit from the crop loan scheme. He added that the Chief Minister has been fighting every day for the welfare of farmers and announced that a Government Order regarding crop loans would be issued soon.

State Administration and Public Grievances

The Minister also said that details regarding vacancies and shortages of equipment in government hospitals are currently being assessed and compiled.

Explaining a previous issue concerning a meeting with Edappadi Palaniswami, he said that an appointment had been sought to meet him, but it was felt that such a meeting would not be appropriate considering the prevailing political circumstances. Nirmal Kumar stated that public grievance meetings would be conducted periodically and that the Chief Minister frequently meets the people. He also remarked that the Chief Minister would never speak in a disrespectful manner.

Law and Order

Speaking on law and order, he said that immediate action is taken whenever criminal incidents occur. He alleged that during the previous administration, action in sexual offence cases was often delayed. He added that the police are now acting swiftly and that members of the public have been expressing their appreciation to the government for its prompt response.

The Minister further stated that any bar operating illegally is shut down immediately upon receiving a complaint and that all unlawful activities are being effectively controlled. He challenged critics to point out any locations where illegal quarries or unauthorised lorry operations are currently functioning.

Power Sector Reforms

In the power sector, Nirmal Kumar said that people are now satisfied with electricity services and that power cuts have been significantly reduced. He also noted that several reforms have been implemented in the Minnagam electricity service system.

Political Commentary on AIADMK

Commenting on the AIADMK, he said that Edappadi Palaniswami should first address the situation within his own party and alleged that it was Palaniswami himself who had weakened and hollowed out the AIADMK. He further claimed that Palaniswami had once attempted to form a government in alliance with Stalin and had joined hands with him to protect himself and his family. He also stated that many AIADMK functionaries, unwilling to join the DMK, are now moving towards the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which he described as a party that has emerged as a strong alternative capable of opposing the DMK.

Criticism of TTV Dhinakaran

Criticising TTV Dhinakaran, the Minister said that Dhinakaran had once declared that he would rather hang himself than join hands with Edappadi Palaniswami, yet today he stands alongside him. Nirmal Kumar added that TTV Dhinakaran should withdraw from active politics.

Concluding his remarks, the Minister firmly stated that TASMAC liquor outlets that have already been closed will not be reopened under any circumstances. (ANI)