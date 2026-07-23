Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is stable at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital after being on a hunger strike for 25 days. He has vowed to continue his fast until the government provides assurance of no legal action against peaceful protesters.

Wangchuk's Health Condition Stable

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remains stable and alert at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he is currently being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. According to a statement released by the hospital on Thursday, his condition is unchanged, with vital parameters within accepted limits, and all medical care is being administered with his informed consent following his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital. The hospital said that all treatment being given to Wangchuk is being carried out with his informed consent.

"Mr Sonam Wangchuk is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. His condition remains unchanged and he continues to be stable and alert, with vital signs within accepted parameters," Medanta Hospital said. "All treatment being administered to him is in accordance with his informed consent," it added.

Activist Continues Hunger Strike, Sets Condition

A day earlier, Wangchuk reiterated his demand for assurance of no legal action against protesters as a condition to break his 25-day-long hunger strike. In a video on X, Wangchuk shared that he has lost 11 kilograms of weight in 25 days of fasting. He also lauded the protesters at the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20 for remaining peaceful despite police action.

He said, "I am still alive, and this is the 25th day of my fasting. Till the 25th day, I have lost 11 kilograms of weight, and there is significant muscle loss. However, I am fine. Yesterday, I was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital in Gurugram. I appreciate the students who, even after being hit by the lathis, protested peacefully."

"Even upon being instigated and some elements being brought in for stone pelting, you remained patient. My heart melted. Because they were attacked brutally, I decided to continue fasting. Several leaders came, appealing to end my fast," he added.

Reiterating his demand, the activist said, "Ministers, opposition leaders with (a letter) signed by 65 MPs appealed to me to end the hunger strike and get back to serving the nation. I also want to do it; my work is important too. But I request the government not to use force against children. I demand an assurance for no accusations or FIRs through which they can be threatened with police or jails. If I get the assurance soon, respecting your sentiments, I can break my fast today. But if I do not receive such assurance, unfortunately I will have to continue my hunger strike."