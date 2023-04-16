Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Class 1 student rapes 3-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar; detained

    A 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a three year old girl at a school in the Muzaffarnagar district, a police said on Sunday. The boy was in class 1, while the girl was in playgroup, according to the police. 
     

    In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said on Sunday. According to the police, the boy was a student of class 1 while the girl is a student of playgroup. The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl has been sent for medical examination.

    According to the police, the child was led to the school's roof on Saturday and allegedly raped by the boy, according to a complaint made by the girl's family.

    It should be noted that this was not the first tragic occurrence to happen in the nation. A similar incident occurred earlier in the previous year in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a 12-year-old male sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl.

    The incident allegedly took place when the girl attempted to go to a food store but was stopped by the accused. He allegedly used chocolates to get her to see him. 

