Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says its indefinite protest will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. The party has dismissed government assurances, stating the youth feel betrayed and demand accountability.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Deepak Balyan on Friday announced that ongoing demonstrations will persist without interruption until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post, dismissing government assurances regarding fast-track courts as insufficient, adding youth of this country are awakened and won't be fooled.

CJP spokesperson outlined the core stance of the agitation, stating, "CJP's clear call is that this protest will continue indefinitely until Dharmendra Pradhan (Union Education Minister) resigns. PM Modi says cases will be tried in fast-track courts, but those are just words; we don't trust them because the youth have been cheated many times before. The youth feel betrayed and are troubled."

"But the youth of this country have now awakened and won't be fooled by such talk. Their straightforward demand is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure accountability. This fight of ours is a fight for accountability and responsibility," he added.

CJP Outlines Core Demands

Detailing the specific issues set to be tabled during the scheduled afternoon interactions at a neutral location, the spokesperson elaborated, "Our delegation is going to meet them at a neutral venue around 12:30 PM. Our primary demand is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second is a compensation of ₹1 crore (likely for affected students/families). Third are issues related to reforms in the education system."

"The youth want Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, so this fight will continue until he resigns. I believe he prioritizes the interests of these students above all else. Whatever the students want, Sonam ji will want the same," Deepak Balyan added.

CJP Welcomes Sonam Wangchuk Calling Off Hunger Strike

The CJP also welcomed Sonam Wangchuk calling off his hunger strike and reiterated that the activist was completely with the protesting students in their efforts.

"Regarding Sonam Wangchuk ji, he was on an indefinite hunger strike for 26-27 days, and his health was continuously deteriorating. Sonam ji is a prominent scientist of our country and a national asset. We were very concerned about his health and wanted him to end the fast. He has made a massive contribution to awakening the students. He ended his fast; he actually did so last night. We pray for his speedy recovery so he can be back among us," he said.

"Wangchuk ji is with us. He is not separate at all. He has played a huge role in awakening the students and youth and bringing them onto one platform. He is with us," the CJP spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, CJP President Abhijeet Dipke in a post on X demanded ministerial accountability, asserting that the education minister must step down in the wake of ongoing testing controversies. He wrote, "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign!"

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

Earlier, Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

"The Ministers who came from the government's side also provided this assurance. For the past two days, a very tough--how shall I say--a kind of 'bargain' was going on because I wanted these assurances in writing. It took two extra days for this, and I would have sat longer if needed, but finally, today, they have given the assurance in writing," Wangchuk said.

PM Modi Assures Strict Action

Meanwhile, PM Modi had assured strict action against those responsible for alleged paper leaks and said the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. (ANI)