BJP's Nitin Nabin slammed Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and the Opposition of having an 'Urban Naxal' mindset. He alleged they are trying to destabilize the country but warned that their intentions would fail and they would face consequences.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying his intentions to destabilise the country would never succeed, while accusing him and other Opposition leaders of having an “Urban Naxal” mindset. He alleged that some Opposition leaders were attempting to create instability in the country despite efforts to eliminate terrorism and Naxalism over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The remarks come as the CJP is to hold a protest today, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

BJP slams 'Urban Naxal' mindset

Addressing a press conference, Nabin said, “Over the past 12 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have steered the country out of an atmosphere of fear and endeavored to eradicate terrorism and Naxalism from their very roots. Yet, there are still individuals with an 'Urban Naxal' mindset who are intent on destabilizing the nation. Rahul Gandhi, your intentions will never succeed. The youth of India are observing the language being used by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, members of the 'INDI Alliance,' and the so-called youth leadership of the CJP.”

He said India's youth were closely connected to the country's culture, democracy and Constitution and would not accept what he described as attempts to challenge the constitutional framework or insult people holding the country's highest offices. “The youth of India are deeply connected to Indian culture and democracy, and are committed to the Indian Constitution. For this very reason, the people of India will never accept the kind of language you use. The way you are attempting to challenge the country's constitutional framework and its democracy—and the insulting language you employ against individuals holding the nation's highest offices—will never be accepted by India's 140 crore citizens, and you will certainly face the consequences. I issue a clear warning to you today: the foreign forces upon which you rely for your politics up for sale—and the alliances with such forces through which you seek to destabilize India—will never allow your nefarious intentions to succeed,” he further said.

'An insult to the public mandate'

Further, Nabin accused the Opposition of insulting the public mandate by challenging democracy in the name of the Constitution and spreading what he described as falsehoods. He said the people's mandate was currently being exercised by the country's leadership and alleged that repeated electoral defeats in various states had left Opposition parties frustrated. "Challenging democracy in the name of the Constitution while relying on falsehoods amounts to an insult to the public mandate. The person whom the people of the country have entrusted with the mandate is currently leading the nation. Your repeated electoral defeats in various states and the resulting desperation suggest that, in some way, you do not wish to see this country move forward peacefully. However, I warn you today that the BJP and the patriotic citizens of this country will give you a fitting and stern response,” Nabin said.

'PM Modi committed to building a New India'

Nabin also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to building a “New India” and enjoyed the trust of 140 crore citizens. He further accused the Opposition of attempting to prevent the country from moving forward peacefully and warned that the BJP and patriotic citizens would give a strong response to such efforts. "The Govt of India will deal strictly with the attempts you are making to incite tension, and BJP workers, remaining constantly among the people, will effectively thwart your designs. As the Prime Minister dedicates himself to building a 'New India' and enjoys the trust of 140 crore citizens, we assure the people that we remain fully committed to the nation's development. We will ensure that the country progresses in peace and prosperity; together, we will realize the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' based on the trust you have placed in us, while standing firm against all such forces—whether domestic or foreign,” he said.

The proposed protest comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of “vote chori” and the revision of electoral rolls. (ANI)