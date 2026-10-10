BJP's Nitin Nabin has accused Opposition groups, led by Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal's associates, of attempting to create instability in India. He alleged their actions are driven by political agendas at the behest of foreign forces.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused Opposition groups of attempting to destabilise the country for political gains, alleging that their actions were being driven by "foreign forces".

'Two Anarchic Groups Creating Instability'

Addressing a press conference amid the planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the INDIA bloc in the national capital, Nabin alleged that two groups, one led by Rahul Gandhi and the other comprising associates of Arvind Kejriwal under CJP, were attempting to create instability in the country. "Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilise the nation, where 1.4 billion people are living in peace and harmony, contributing collectively to India's development. Who is doing this? Two anarchic groups: one led by Rahul Gandhi of the 'INDI Alliance', and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal's associates, CJP," Nabin said.

Accusing the groups of pursuing their political agendas, he alleged that they were unwilling to accept the people's verdict and were instead attempting to undermine the country's stability. "I want to state clearly to both these groups that the people of India see right through your motives. Your 'anarchist competition', vying to see who can create more instability in the country, will not succeed. These are people that the public has rejected... instead of accepting that verdict or learning from it, you have hatched a plot to destabilise the country. I want to say that you are undertaking these efforts, driven by your political agendas, at the behest of foreign forces," he said.

'Cannot Digest India's Growth'

The BJP chief expressed confidence that people would unite to thwart what he described as attempts to destabilise the country. "Despite persistent global crises, the country is forging ahead on a path of continuous progress. Yet, this fact rankles you. You cannot digest India's growth, progress, and advancement. You cannot bear to see India moving forward as a self-reliant and empowered nation, and you are attempting to destabilise it at the behest of foreign forces. Let me state clearly: Indian democracy possesses immense strength, and the patriots of this nation will unite to thwart your designs," Nabin said.

Protest Against Election Commission

His remarks come as CJP has called for a protest on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The proposed demonstration comes amid a political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls. (ANI)