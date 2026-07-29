CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das warned of a new nationwide agitation if the govt fails to give written assurances on dismissing FIRs against student protestors, accusing it of betraying its promise made after the recent NEET-UG protests.

CJP Warns of Nationwide Agitation Over Unkept Promise

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday warned of a fresh, nationwide agitation if written assurances regarding the dismissal of First Information Reports (FIRs) against the student protestors are not delivered immediately.

Speaking to ANI, the CJP Spokesperson said that the government previously gave a guarantee to withdraw all the FIRs by Tuesday, not only in the national capital but in all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states and any state governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, so far, no action has been taken in the matter. "The government gave us a guarantee that all FIRs filed against students and protesters so far would be withdrawn and that no action would be taken against any protester in the future, not just in Delhi, but also in any BJP-ruled state or any state governed by the NDA. This guarantee was given to us on Saturday in front of the entire nation. A deadline of Tuesday was set for this, and while only a few hours remain before it expires, we have not yet received that assurance from the government in writing," he said.

Government Cites Supreme Court Order

Das underlined that upon meeting with the government representatives, he was shown a Supreme Court order directing that the States may proceed with the FIRs, making the matter sub judice. "I even went to meet government representatives this evening, following an invitation from them. They showed me a Supreme Court order; specifically, Direction No. 4 states that investigations into existing FIRs may proceed. The government argued that because this is a written order from the Supreme Court, the matter has become sub judice. I asked them directly whether or not they would provide the guarantee in writing. We have received no response from them so far," he said.

'Honour Your Promise': CJP's Ultimatum to Centre

The CJP Spokesperson urged the administration to honour the promise made to the youth, adding that the failure to comply will result in fresh protests against the Centre in Delhi and other States. "I want to tell the government: you are about to commit a massive betrayal of the country's youth. We have made it clear that we will not accept any order or decision that violates the guarantee given by the government. You must honour the promises made to the students. We want you to keep your word regarding any future decisions taken in the interest of students. If you fail to do so, we want to make it clear that we will announce another massive protest, one that will take place in Delhi as well as in other states. We will launch a nationwide protest once again, as we remain committed to working in the best interests of students," he said.

Background of the Protests

CJP had led a 37-day-long protest at Jantar Mantar, with activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike against the NEET-UG paper leak. The government agreed to their demands, and Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the education minister. The government also agreed to provide suitable compensation to the aspirants who died by suicide and withdraw FIRs against protesters.

Supreme Court's Directives

Earlier today, the Supreme Court directed all States to release students below the age of 18 who were arrested or detained during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, provided they have no criminal antecedents. The Court also directed that no coercive action be taken against students for the time being, ordered preservation of all electronic evidence relating to the protests, and observed that the allegations placed before it, prima facie, warrant an independent and impartial probe.

The Court has further directed that persons arrested in connection with the student protests who do not have criminal antecedents shall also be released, while permitting investigation in the cases to continue in accordance with law.

The directions came while a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana was hearing a batch of petitions alleging excessive force by police during protests that began at Jantar Mantar and other places in Delhi and later spread to Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, West Bengal and Keralam. (ANI)