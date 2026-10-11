The CJP has alleged an 'open Emergency' in Delhi over a heavy security clampdown for its protest. Activists accused the administration of turning the city into a 'cantonment' and disrupting public life to turn sentiment against their movement.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on the administration over extensive security restrictions and transport closures in the national capital, alleging that the prevailing situation resembles an "open Emergency." Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi, CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka accused the authorities of causing severe public disruption to suppress a "youth-led movement."

CJP Alleges 'Open Emergency', Delhi a 'Cantonment'

Hitting out at the heavy security presence, CJP activist Saurav Das drew parallels with the 1975 Emergency, alleging that the city has been turned into a "cantonment." "The situation across the country right now mirrors an open Emergency. Such repressive conditions have not been witnessed since the dictatorial regime of 1975," Das said.

"Over the last three to four days, Delhi has virtually been turned into a cantonment. Between 30,000 and 40,000 security personnel—including border troops and forces airlifted from Kashmir, Bengal, and Naxal-affected belts—have been stationed across the city under severe restrictions. This clampdown does not just target protesters; it punishes ordinary citizens who have nothing to do with the agitation," he added.

Das further alleged that the administration was deliberately paralysing public mobility to build public resentment against the agitation. "Shutting down 57 metro stations, suspending trains including Rajdhani services, and forcing markets to close on a Sunday disrupts daily life. The administration is intentionally inconveniencing the public in order to turn sentiment against this youth-led movement," he said.

Police Accused of 'Inhuman' Conduct

During the press briefing, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka also condemned the conduct of the Delhi Police, accusing personnel of showing extreme insensitivity towards activist Abhijeet Dipke during a personal bereavement. "Abhijeet’s grandmother passed away yesterday, and the way Delhi Police conducted themselves upon breaking the news was utterly inhuman. It is shameful to see the police force in the nation's capital behave with such insensitivity," Ranka said.

"Even at the exact moment Dipke was being told of her demise, police personnel stood around with cameras and microphones, attempting to turn a moment of personal grief into a spectacle," he alleged.

Saturday's Protest: Mass Detentions and Political Showdown

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political showdown on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, was met with a heavy police deployment. Police detained activists from an aircraft, barricades were erected at the Ghazipur border, and gates at 45 Metro stations remained closed, triggering allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights and a counterattack from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, among them some of the Opposition's biggest names, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan. By evening, allegations of "dictatorship" and "anarchy" were being traded across the political divide.

Delhi Police sources have since said that all the detainees from the detention centres have been released except CJP leaders, as due legal process will be followed for them. Police sources also said the heavy security deployment would continue, anticipating fresh protest calls from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the All India Students Federation (AISF) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The day's most striking development came before the protest could begin, when Delhi Police personnel detained CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das as they were about to disembark from their flight in Delhi. They were informed that their proposed protest did not have permission.

Amid the standoff, police informed Dipke that his grandmother had died following a prolonged illness in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. Officials said they conveyed the news "with due sensitivity", informed him about the funeral timings and offered assistance to help him travel home on humanitarian grounds. (ANI)