CJP's Saurav Das slammed the Delhi government for its reluctance to submit a list of FIRs against student protestors for quashing. He accused the govt of delay tactics and demanded immediate compliance with the court's direction to withdraw the cases.

CJP Slams 'Delay Tactics' Over FIRs

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Tuesday questioned the Delhi government's reluctance to submit before the court the list of FIRs sought to be quashed, asserting that the issue concerning the students was the withdrawal of cases registered against them. Saurav said the government should comply with the court's direction and submit the details of the FIRs instead of delaying the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "When the court is asking (from government) for the list of FIRs to be quashed, then why are you not submitting it to the court? But you (government) are showing hesitancy on this in the court. Don't play delay tactics with us. We will not accept this. They have identified around 2,800 hardened criminals; if they have to take action against them, then it is a different matter altogether. The issue relating to the students is the quashing of FIRs against them."

Background of Student Agitation

Das's comments come amid the CJP's demand that FIRs registered against students and other protesters during the agitation be formally withdrawn, rather than merely being treated as closed. The party has maintained that students who participated in the protests should not face further legal action solely for their involvement in the agitation.

The July 20 Parliament march, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) after weeks of protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, drew thousands of students who attempted to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks and broader reforms to the examination system. As demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades in central Delhi while marching towards Parliament, security personnel used tear gas shells and carried out a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several videos shared on social media purportedly showed protesters being manhandled by police. The Delhi Police, however, defended its action, stating that force was used only after sections of the crowd turned violent and allegedly engaged in stone-pelting. (ANI)