Forty-six cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)-Taibangngaba group, including four women, surrendered their arms and returned to the mainstream at a ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, attended by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

Forty-six cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)-Taibangngaba group, including four women, surrendered their arms and returned to the mainstream at a homecoming ceremony held at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal on Tuesday. The cadres surrendered 20 arms, 216 rounds of ammunition, and three explosives during the ceremony, marking another step towards the reintegration of armed cadres into mainstream society and the ongoing peace process in Manipur.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh attended the ceremony along with Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, senior ministers and MLAs, along with the Director General of Police, and senior officials from the civil administration, police, and security forces.

CM Welcomes Cadres' Return to Mainstream

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Singh said people often take up arms due to circumstances and the prevailing situation. He appreciated the KCP-Taibangngaba cadres for responding positively to his appeal to abandon armed activities and return to the mainstream.

"Many people take up arms due to the situation. However, while responding to my call, KCP (Taibangngaba) agreed to lay down arms. I appreciate them," the Chief Minister said.

Rehabilitation and Reintegration Support

Under the government's rehabilitation measures, each returning cadre will receive four fixed deposits and a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 for three years to support their rehabilitation and reintegration into mainstream society.

The government urged the cadres to make constructive use of the opportunity, reconnect with their families and communities, and contribute to the development of the state.

Commitment to Lasting Peace

The government and security agencies also reiterated their commitment to creating an environment conducive to lasting peace while upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

The ceremony concluded with an appeal to all stakeholders to work collectively towards peace, reconciliation, restoration of normalcy, and a secure and prosperous Manipur.