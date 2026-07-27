Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demands clarity on the deal ending the CJP protest. He questioned the govt on what demands it accepted and alleged that police are still filing cases against students despite assurances to the contrary.

SP Demands Transparency on Deal Ending CJP Protest

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded clarity on negotiated terms, police cases registered against students and the specific demands accepted by the government to end the 37-day Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Such a massive movement has ended due to the government's efforts, or did the government bow down by accepting the students' demands? If the government did bow down, shouldn't it inform the nation on which issues it yielded? The country deserves to know on which specific points the government backed down."

He alleged that despite government promises that no cases would be filed against demonstrating aspirants, police continue to register cases and show up at students' homes over social media posts. "You gave an assurance to the children that no court cases would be filed against them, yet cases are being registered. If they post on social media, the police are showing up at their homes--so what kind of assurance was that from you?" said Akhilesh Yadav, questioning the government's actions against student demonstrators.

Call for Home Minister's Statement

Calling student suicides post-NEET exam the primary issue, the Opposition accused the administration of avoiding core accountability even as legislative bills are introduced. SP MP Ramgopal Yadav called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliver a formal statement in Parliament explaining police action and lathi-charges against non-violent student protesters across the country. "Will you fire AK-47s in Bihar? Look, no students are committing violence, nor did they arrive in an organised manner. Boys from all across the country had gathered, and there was no excess or misconduct of any kind anywhere. Where they were sitting at Jantar Mantar, there was no controversy of any sort," Ramgopal Yadav told ANI, demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah.

Protest Ends, Political Row Begins

The development comes after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the Centre on Monday tabled the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in Parliament to curb paper leaks in the country. Following a dramatic 37-day nationwide agitation led by the youth movement Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk, the Central Government took decisive action to defuse mounting public outrage.

In a series of rapid developments, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, three rounds of high-level talks were held, and the Centre introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in Parliament to curb paper leak syndicates. Shortly after these concessions, the CJP officially withdrew its sit-in demonstrations from Jantar Mantar. However, the resolution has sparked a fresh political row in Parliament. The Opposition, led by the Samajwadi Party (SP), is now questioning the opacity of the deal--demanding to know what assurances were made, why student protesters face ongoing police intimidation, and why the government refuses to formally account for student suicides on the floor of the House.

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