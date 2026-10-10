A policeman was injured in stone-pelting during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi's Connaught Place. Scuffles broke out as police detained protesters, with around 1,000 taken into custody across the city.

A police personnel member was injured after stone-pelting was reported in the Connaught Place area of the national capital during a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. According to Delhi Police officials, the incident took place near Baba Kharak Singh Marg when security personnel were attempting to disperse and remove the agitators gathered in the area.

Police Officers Recount Confrontation

Recounting the incident, Head Constable Nagendra stated that a scuffle broke out while police were detaining the protesters. "We were removing the protesters. During that process, we faced a scuffle, and my nameplate got broken... It happened near the Arya School lane, close to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. There were several protesters. They were detained... There was stone-pelting; a stone even hit my shoe," the Head Constable said.

Police Inspector Vivek Kumar detailed how a group of miscreants advanced towards a small police contingent before reinforcements arrived. "It must have been about two hours ago. There was a large crowd on Baba Kharak Singh Marg; there were many miscreants. While chasing them, I ended up in a side lane with four other men. We were left alone near the Race Course. Seeing that we were few in number, they started advancing towards us. Some of them threw stones," Inspector Vivek Kumar said. "Fortunately, we escaped; just as they were closing in on us, our staff arrived from behind. We were saved... There must have been 60–70 people. No one was injured... No, none [protesters] were caught," the Inspector added.

Widespread Detentions Across Capital

Following the confrontation, additional security personnel were dispatched to the spot to bring the situation under control, and several protesters were detained. Earlier, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said.

Delhi Police continued to take demonstrators into preventive custody after informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel detained him and his associates as they disembarked from their flight at Delhi Airport. (ANI)