Cockroach Janta Party activists visited a Delhi police station, issuing a 24-hour ultimatum for officials to provide a date for a protest at Jantar Mantar. The party said police could decide the date and time for the demonstration.

CJP Issues Ultimatum for Protest Date

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists on Monday visited Parliament Street Police Station to seek a date for holding a protest at Jantar Mantar, giving Delhi Police a 24-hour ultimatum to respond. Speaking to reporters upon arriving at the police station, CJP activist Saurav Das said the party was willing to let the police decide the date and time for the protest. "Police tells everyone to approach them 10 days in advance. We are now saying that they have the choice to tell us the date and time (for protest at Jantar Mantar). We are giving them 24-hour ultimatum," Das told reporters.

CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka also said that the party would ask Delhi Police to provide a date for the protest and expressed hope that the police would respond. "We are going to ask Delhi Police for a date to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date. If they do not, we will make another call within 24 hours..." Ranka said.

INDIA Bloc Plans March Against EC

Meanwhile, the meeting comes amid the INDIA bloc's planned protest march to the Supreme Court against the Election Commission. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has raised the pitch and called for the "Challo Dilli" protest march, which will get underway this afternoon from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court against the functioning of the Election Commission. The protest will continue despite the CJI not giving his assent to a meeting with the opposition MPs on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi has also called for a news conference on the protest. In a post on X he said, "March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli."

High Security in Central Delhi

High Security is in place in Central Delhi, security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from till 4:00 PM on October 12, for security reasons.

Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.