Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, after getting bail, vowed to continue their efforts despite what he termed 'illegal arrests'. He said they would regroup and strategise once his associates are released from detention.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said that he and his associates would continue their efforts despite what he described as illegal arrests and detentions. He added that they would regroup and strategise their next course of action once Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka return. Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Dipke said he hoped both would be released on Sunday and that he was on his way to meet advocate Vrinda Grover to discuss legal matters. "Once Saurav and Ashu come, we will gather, restrategize, and determine how to move forward. Given what we have witnessed over the past few days, including the illegal arrests and detentions, it is clear that there is an attempt to intimidate us. However, we will neither be intimidated nor back down. This is a long battle, and we are fully prepared for it. Hopefully, both of them will be released today. I am on my way to meet Vrinda Ma'am to discuss some legal matters regarding this," said Dipke.

On Saturday, Dipke was granted conditional bail, a day after he was detained by the Delhi Police ahead of the proposed "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally at Connaught Place’s Central Park. Dipke was released from the Mandir Marg Police Station. His release came after police said signing a peace bond is required. Dipke was picked up on Friday, when Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) prohibited public assemblies in Central Delhi. He was later booked under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS in a fresh preventive proceeding which is separate from the October 10 action.

'Unlawful' Arrest Challenged

Ahead of his scheduled appearance before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station, CJP head of legal affairs Ratna Singh challenged the legality of the arrest. "The SEM Court should release Abhijeet Dipke, as his arrest is unlawful. He merely urged people to unfurl the Tiranga - how can that by itself be a crime?" she wrote on X.

She alleged that his whereabouts were not disclosed and that his lawyers were denied access to him. "Delhi Police cannot do unlawful acts under the garb of preventive detention," she said.

Protests Part of Wider Campaign

The protests are part of a wider Opposition campaign against the Election Commission's SIR of electoral rolls. INDIA bloc parties, student groups and activists. CJP has garnered support from several parties, including DMK, TMC and AAP.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Saturday said that her party had extended support to the CJP when its leaders were arrested, adding that she had attended a protest in Chennai to convey the party's support. (ANI)