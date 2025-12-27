In Goa, CJI Suryakant called for a united effort from all stakeholders to combat drug abuse. He also championed mediation as a cost-effective dispute resolution method rooted in Indian tradition, noting a significant shortage of trained mediators.

CJI Calls for United Front Against Drug Menace

Chief Justice of India Suryakant on Friday urged all stakeholders to come together to address drug abuse after attending a 30-day campaign on drug abuse awareness. Speaking to the media, the CJI said, "The public, parents, schools, state legal authorities and government machineries need to join hands for an effective answer to the drug menace and drug abuse...Therefore, this initiative is a welcome step..."

The Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, also attended the 30-day campaign on drug abuse awareness.

CJI Champions Mediation in Justice System

Earlier in the day, CJI Suryakant addressed students, judges and lawyers at the National Conference and Symposium on Mediation at the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in Goa. He emphasised the importance of mediation in the justice delivery system, noting that it has roots in India's traditions and is not a sign of weakness. "Mediation has its genesis in our soil. It is not a sign of weakness," he said.

Mediation Awareness Walkathon

Additionally, the Chief Justice participated in a Mediation Awareness Walkathon from Kala Academy in Goa. The CJI led the two-kilometre walkathon along with other Supreme Court judges, including Justice J K Maheshwari.

Speaking at the conference organised by the Bar Council of India, the CJI stressed the need for more trained mediators to strengthen mediation in the country. The Chief Justice said parties often approach courts to settle scores rather than resolve disputes. "Litigation is dissection, mediation is remedial surgery. That is the significance of mediation," he said.

Referring to India's traditions, he added that mediation was not only conceptualised in ancient times but was also actively practised for dispute resolution. He added that mediation is cost-effective and helps reduce the burden on courts.

Highlights Shortage of Trained Mediators

Highlighting the shortage of mediators, the CJI said, "We have trained 31,000 mediators, but the requirement is 39,000. To make mediation successful in this country, we need more trained mediators."

Book Release and Felicitation

During the event, the Chief Justice released a book published by IIULER on climate change and another booklet on mediators. He also felicitated Goa's first woman advocate, Libia Lobo Sardesai, a Padma Shri awardee and freedom fighter, along with senior advocate Norma Alvares.

The CJI said mediation is not an alternative system but an effective mode of dispute resolution that can have a strong impact on the justice delivery system. (ANI)