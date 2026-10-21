CISF personnel at Kolkata Airport seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.14 crore (USD 1,19,900) from two passengers. The currency was found concealed in the false bottoms of their hand baggage during a security screening on October 19.

CISF personnel detected foreign currency worth approximately Rs 1.14 crore concealed in the hand baggage of two passengers at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, on 19 October, a Public Relations Officer, CISF, said in an official statement.

At around 10:20 hrs, during security screening at the International Terminal Security Hold Area (ITB SHA), an on-duty CISF screener noticed suspicious images in the X-ray scan of the hand baggage of two passengers scheduled to travel to Bangkok by Bhutan Airlines flight B3700. The baggage was referred for physical checking, as per the PRO

Details of the Seizure

The PRO added that during the subsequent physical examination, CISF personnel recovered USD 1,19,900, equivalent to approximately Rs 1,13,64,002, concealed in the false bottoms of the two bags. The currency had been wrapped in newspaper.

"Of the total amount, USD 74,900 was recovered from one passenger’s hand baggage, while USD 45,000 was recovered from the other passenger’s bag."

Passengers Handed Over to Customs

Following the prescribed formalities, both passengers, along with the recovered foreign currency, were handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs for further necessary action, the PRO added.

On 20 October, the passenger from whose baggage USD 74,900 had been recovered was taken by AIU/Customs officials to the District and Sessions Court, for further legal proceedings following the investigation and seizure. The other passenger was released by Customs after the issuance of a detention receipt for USD 45,000, as per the PRO

CISF's Commitment to Security

The detection underscores the alertness and vigilance of CISF personnel in identifying suspicious baggage during security screening.

CISF remains committed to ensuring aviation security through effective screening procedures and the professional conduct of its personnel, as per the PRO (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)