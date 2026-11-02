Delhi faces severe air pollution with AQI reaching hazardous levels. Authorities have launched intensive enforcement drives, checking vehicles and construction sites to mitigate the environmental impact under the Graded Response Action Plan.

Delhi Air Quality Status

Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 385 and 428 in the 'hazardous' to 'severe' range, while several areas across the national capital recorded very poor pollution levels.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI around Akshardham Temple and ITO stood at 349 each, falling in the 'Very Poor' category. The air quality around India Gate and Janpath was recorded at 335, also in the 'Very Poor' category, while Rohini registered 396, followed by Alipur at 375, Vivek Vihar at 370 and Narela at 363. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 358, while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium registered 343. Burari recorded 308, while Aya Nagar stood at 276 and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3 recorded 263. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 242, with all these locations falling in the 'Very Poor' or 'Poor' categories, as per the supplied readings.

Government Response and Enforcement

Environment Ministry Measures

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said enforcement teams were checking vehicles, ensuring compliance with Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and inspecting construction sites to curb pollution. In a post on X on Sunday, Sirsa said that 14,930 vehicles were checked on November 1, while 566 challans were issued for PUCC violations and 300 sites were inspected. Our teams are enforcing vehicle entry restrictions, checking PUC compliance and tackling construction dust. Today : 14,930 vehicles checked, 566 PUCC challans and 300 sites inspected. Keep PUCC valid, follow entry rules and dust norms. The quest for clean air needs our collective efforts. — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 1, 2026 "Our teams are enforcing vehicle entry restrictions, checking PUC compliance and tackling construction dust. (Nov 1) Today: 14,930 vehicles checked, 566 PUCC challans and 300 sites inspected. Keep PUCC valid, follow entry rules and dust norms. The quest for clean air needs our collective efforts," he said.

Traffic Police Operations

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police have intensified enforcement of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), checking 7,279 vehicles on November 1 and turning back 714 vehicles, while impounding 38, Delhi Traffic Police said. The Delhi Traffic Police also held a coordination meeting with police officials from neighbouring districts on Sunday to ensure effective implementation of the restrictions.

To create public awareness, the department has been using print media, social media and radio, besides installing information boards at Delhi's borders and distributing pamphlets. Sharing details of the enforcement drive, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Today, on November 1, from 0000 hours to 2000 hours, 7,279 vehicles were checked. Ten vehicles were challaned, 714 were returned, and 38 were impounded.” (ANI)