CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan launched 'Hogi Jai... Hey Purushottam Naveen!', a motivational book by AIG Jai Prakash Azad. It draws on Lord Ram's life to teach inner strength, positivity, and resilience to youth and force personnel.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Praveer Ranjan on Monday released a book titled 'Hogi Jai... Hey Purushottam Naveen!' which highlights the importance of inner strength, positivity, patience, and continuous effort in overcoming the challenges, stress, and struggles of modern life. The book was written by CISF Assistant Inspector General (Administration) Jai Prakash Azad.

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Inspired by the famous Hindi poet Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala's renowned poem 'Ram Ki Shakti Puja', the book highlights the importance of inner strength, positivity, patience, and continuous effort in overcoming the challenges, stress, and struggles of modern life. Through the life, courage, and perseverance of Lord Ram, the book conveys that every individual carries within them the potential of a "Purushottam" -- an ideal, self capable of facing every obstacle.

Drawing Inspiration, Not Retelling Mythology

Author Jai Prakash Azad clarified that the book is not a retelling of the Ramayana, but an attempt to draw inspiration from Lord Ram's values, struggles, discipline, and Karmayoga (path of action) to guide today's youth toward a more positive and meaningful life. The author has also shared personal experiences in the book, making it more relatable and impactful for readers.

A Guide for Youth and Force Personnel

Written in a simple, engaging, and motivational style, the book is expected to serve as a valuable guide for youth and force personnel alike in building self-confidence, self-awareness, and emotional resilience.

DG CISF said, "Hogi Jai... Hey Purushottam Naveen!' is an inspiring guide for today's youth and force personnel living in stressful and challenging times."

"The book encourages readers to overcome life's difficulties through inner strength, positive thinking, patience, and continuous action. Inspired by Mahakavi Nirala's 'Ram Ki Shakti Puja', this work motivates every individual to awaken the 'Purushottam' within," the DG said. (ANI)