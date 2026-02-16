The CISF led a joint counter-terrorist mock drill at Delhi's IGI Airport with NSG and Delhi Police to improve coordination. The force also proposed a new 'Centre of Excellence' for sports in Tamil Nadu to nurture talent in various disciplines.

Joint Counter-Terrorist Mock Exercise at Delhi Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday conducted a Joint Counter-Terrorist Mock Exercise at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to enhance inter-agency coordination, preparedness, and response to security threats.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CISF said in a post on X, "A Joint Counter-Terrorist Mock Exercise was conducted at Delhi Airport to enhance interagency coordination, preparedness & response to security threats. CISF in coordination with NSG, Delhi Police, BCAS, ARFF (DIAL), Fire Services and Medical Services participated, focusing on strengthening threat response, sharpening tactical readiness and ensuring seamless inter-agency coordination."

The post added, "QRT, BDDS and K9 squad of CISF played a key role by swiftly neutralising simulated threats through close operational synergy with all stakeholders."

CISF Proposes 'Centre of Excellence' for Sports in Tamil Nadu

The Central Industrial Security (CISF) has advanced a proposal to establish its first specialised southern regional 'Centre of Excellence' in Tamil Nadu's Thakkolam, aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sporting excellence.

The facility is to be established at the Recruits Training Centre (RCT) in Thakkolam, in a significant move to strengthen India's sports ecosystem and encourage wider participation in competitive sports.

Under the initiative, the CISF will develop specialised 'Centres of Excellence' in badminton, fencing, cycling, and tennis, aimed at creating world-class training facilities and nurturing sporting talent. (ANI)