Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced his party, LJP (Ram Vilas), will contest the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. He said the state unit will decide on alliances and seat-sharing, as the party focuses on national expansion.

LJP (Ram Vilas) to Contest UP Assembly Polls

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that his party - Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - intends to contest the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the party's state unit will take a decision on forming alliances and seat-sharing. "Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) intends to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh. The nature of the alliance, its form, and the number of seats on which we will contest will be decided by the state unit. The final approval will be given by the central parliamentary board," Paswan told reporters.

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"In the coming days, the party is moving forward with the vision of expansion. We are working to strengthen the organisation across the country. With the same vision, the party aims to strengthen its organisation in Uttar Pradesh as well," he added.

Ram Vilas Paswan's Birth Anniversary in Lucknow

Moreover, Paswan informed that his party has decided to observe the birth anniversary celebration of the party's founder and his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, this year in Lucknow. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has taken this decision that the birth anniversary celebration of our party's founder, my father Ram Vilas Paswan, will be observed this year in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh."

Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in October 2020 following an illness, and after undergoing heart surgery in a Delhi hospital. He was the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government. Ram Vilas Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar.

Paswan Pushes for Industry Reforms

Chirag Paswan further invited industry stakeholders to regularly share suggestions to help shape reforms in the food processing sector, saying the government is on a "Reform Express" and is replacing outdated systems with a new framework. "Our government is on the Reform Express. We are replacing the old system with a new system. In such a situation, I want the industry to keep giving suggestions at regular intervals on the reforms that are needed," Paswan said on the sidelines of the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit.

GST Reforms as an Example

The Union Minister said the government has remained responsive to concerns raised by the industry and cited reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime as an example.

"When I became a minister, one of the biggest concerns before me was regarding GST. I am happy that GST reforms have taken place and for most products the GST has been brought down to 5 per cent or even zero," he said.

Addressing Obesity at Healthy Snacking Summit

Paswan said the Summit was organised to create greater awareness about healthy eating habits and address the growing concern of obesity.

"I believe this is an event that our country and society need today. Obesity is a concern, and, at the same time, there should be greater availability of healthy options in the market," he said. (ANI)