Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin distributed 2BHK housing documents to beneficiaries in Hyderabad, including those with special needs. Separately, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced plans to build 100,000 new homes for the urban poor.

Azharuddin Distributes 2BHK Housing Pattas

Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Sunday presided over the distribution of 2BHK housing 'pattas' to beneficiaries in Hyderabad. The event saw the formal handover of allotment documents, reinforcing the government's commitment to providing dignified living conditions for economically disadvantaged sections.

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Expressing his satisfaction with the project's rollout, Azharuddin credited the Chief Minister's leadership in driving the welfare scheme forward. He highlighted that the distribution process was designed to be deeply inclusive, ensuring that marginalised citizens were prioritised. "I am delighted that today we have handed over two-bedroom houses," said Minister Azharuddin, adding, "I would like to thank the CM for carrying this work forward. We have provided homes to many people here, including those with special needs and individuals with disabilities. We have recognised and addressed these special cases."

Govt to Construct 100,000 New Housing Units

Meanwhile, in a major push to bolster urban infrastructure and social welfare, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced the state government's ambitious roadmap to construct 100,000 housing units for the urban poor across Hyderabad. Speaking on the government's ongoing efforts to streamline the distribution of housing benefits, Minister Prabhakar highlighted the administration's focus on transparency and the resolution of long-standing administrative hurdles.

Speaking to ANI during a recent distribution event, the Minister emphasised that the government is moving beyond merely providing houses; it is focusing on sustainable urban development. "Under the leadership of the Hyderabad District Collector, we have handed over the necessary documents for projects that had been pending for years," stated Prabhakar, adding, "We have decided to construct 100,000 housing units for the poor in Hyderabad, creating homes where employment opportunities exist, and have identified land for this purpose." (ANI)