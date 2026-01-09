Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Chintan Shibir to strengthen India's mining sector for national development. The event focuses on a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' through sustainable practices and enhanced transparency.

A Roadmap for a New India

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the three-day Chintan Shibir in the presence of Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and C R Patil, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, the Union Minister of State for Mines, and other dignitaries. CM stated that the mining sector is a key pillar of India's industries and economy. By strengthening this pillar, the Chintan Shibir aims to accelerate national development through collective strategic deliberations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bhupendra Patel, while inaugurating the Rashtriya Khanij Chintan Shibir organised by the Ministry of Mines at Mahatma Mandir, stated that this Chintan Shibir will serve as a strong platform to develop the roadmap for building a New India. The Ministry of Mines' inaugural Chintan Shibir is being held for three days, with participation from Ministers of Mines, officials, and stakeholders representing various states across the country.

He noted that the Prime Minister has introduced holistic reforms across all sectors to make India Atmanirbhar, with the mining sector reflecting these reforms--enabled by clear policies, strong political will, and transparent governance.

Bhupendra Patel emphasised that the Prime Minister's approach prioritises sustainable development in harmony with nature, and in mining, this is being achieved through green mining, scientific reclamation, and technology-driven monitoring.

CM underscored Gujarat's strategic significance for key minerals such as lignite, limestone, and bauxite, adding that the state has set an example not only in production and auctioning but also in transparency, discipline, and regulatory compliance. He further highlighted the state government's implementation of a real-time GPS-based vehicle-tracking and monitoring system for minerals, from the mine to the final destination.

He expressed confidence that Gujarat, leveraging its mineral resources, is committed to supporting the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the "Viksit Bharat @ 2047" initiative.

Transforming India's Mining Landscape

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy described the mining sector as a strong foundation for India's economic growth and for achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. He lauded the "Gujarat Development Model" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that Gujarat has become a national development hub, inspiring healthy competition among states for investment and growth.

The Minister highlighted the mining sector's transformation over the past 11 years, noting a 190% increase in mineral exploration since 2014. Production of minerals such as iron, limestone, lead, and zinc has grown at double-digit rates. Transparent auction mechanisms and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) have significantly boosted state mining revenues.

To achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, the central government is emphasising critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and tungsten. Reddy stated that India is now focusing on the full value chain, including extraction, refining, recycling, and reprocessing, with dedicated programs to recover critical minerals from e-waste by 2030.

The primary objective of Chintan Shibir is to develop a strategic plan for the coming years, aiming to minimise the time from mineral block auction to operation, enhance the use of next-generation technologies and digitisation, focus on R&D and skill development, and position India as a global processing hub.

The Minister also urged initiatives like "Urban Mining" and "Waste to Wealth" to promote environmental sustainability and resource reuse.

Mining with Mindfulness: Water and Environmental Conservation

Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil emphasised the critical need for coordination between the mining sector and water management to achieve "Viksit Bharat @ 2047." As India progresses toward a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mineral resources remain the backbone of the economy, providing essential raw materials for technological and infrastructural development.

He stressed the importance of environmental and water resource conservation during mining, advocating the principle of "Mining with Mindfulness." Recycling and reusing water during mining is essential, and modern technology must be applied to protect groundwater levels.

The Minister added that strengthening self-reliance in the mining sector will reduce import dependence, save foreign exchange, and create local employment opportunities. During the Shibir, he commended the mining department's digital and innovative methods to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Leveraging Technology for an Atmanirbhar Mining Future

Union Minister of State Satish Chandra Dube described the Conclave as a decisive roadmap for India's mining future, highlighting 2026 as a critical year for achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat.

To make India Atmanirbhar in critical minerals used for battery production and energy storage, the government is accelerating auctioning and production processes.

In today's technology landscape, the use of artificial intelligence and advanced tools in mining is essential to increase efficiency, reduce pollution, and reduce costs.

Highlighting environmental protection alongside mining development, the Minister stressed that restoring environmental balance and compensating for mining-related impacts is a shared moral responsibility. He clarified that government efforts alone are insufficient and that private-sector collaboration is essential.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, delivered the welcome address. The event was attended by Ministers Kollu Ravindra (Andhra Pradesh), Bibhuti Bhusan Jena (Odisha), Vivek Venkatswamy (Telangana), Dr Arun Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Chingwang (Nagaland), Additional Chief Secretary (Gujarat Industries & Mines Department) Mamta Verma, senior officials from the Ministry of Coal and Mines, and dignitaries from the state government. (ANI)