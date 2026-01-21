Chinmaya Mission is set to celebrate its platinum jubilee with a two-day programme in Hyderabad on January 24-25. The event marks 75 years of service and will include thousands chanting the Bhagavad Gita and the launch of 'Gita Panchamrit'.

Spiritual organisation Chinmaya Mission is set to celebrate 75 years of service to humanity with a grand two-day programme in Hyderabad, marking its platinum jubilee. The celebrations will be held on January 24 and 25, with the main event scheduled on Sunday, January 25, from 4:00 PM to 6:45 PM.

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Announced

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Swami Sarveshananda said that Chinmaya Mission is proud to mark 75 years since its inception and warmly invited people from all walks of life to participate in the celebrations. He stated that the event would reflect the organisation's long-standing contribution to spiritual, educational, and social service activities.

Event Highlights and Schedule

Speaking on the occasion, Chinmaya Mission Greater Hyderabad President Harish Kumar said the celebrations will begin on January 24 with the inauguration of the Chinmaya Experience stalls, which will be open to the public. These stalls will showcase the Mission's work over the last 75 years, highlighting its impact on children, youth, adults, senior citizens, women, healthcare initiatives, and grassroots development.

He further said that the main programme on January 25 will be held in the presence of Bhatti Vikramarka as Chief Guest and Swami Swaroopanand, the Global Head of Chinmaya Mission. As part of the event, thousands of participants will chant Bhagavad Gita Chapter 15 in unison, symbolising a collective prayer for a better future and a better world.

On the same day, Swami Swaroopanand will also launch Gita Panchamrit, a compilation of five verses that encapsulate the essence of the Bhagavad Gita.

Massive Participation and Youth Focus

Highlighting the scale of participation, Harish Kumar said the Mission has reached out to over 450 schools in Greater Hyderabad, with confirmations from more than three-fourths of them. He said an estimated 20,000 students are expected to participate, along with parents and the general public, bringing the total to between 25,000 and 50,000 people.

He added that the Mission's focus remains on children and youth, noting that shaping young minds is key to securing a brighter, value-based future for society.