Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit in Delhi; check details

The confirmation of Jinping's absence at this year's G20 Summit comes after several days of speculation to that effect. It also follows a brief global dispute over a new "standard map" that lays claim to Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, along with territory from other nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has opted not to attend the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to be held in Delhi this weekend, according to an announcement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This decision was communicated in a concise statement posted on the ministry's website on Monday afternoon.

Citing foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, the statement noted, "At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India, on September 9 and 10."

US President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Sunday regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping's non-participation in the G20 leaders' summit in India. However, he added that he would "get to see him."

"I am disappointed ... but I am going to get to see him," Biden remarked to reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, without providing further details.

Biden is scheduled to visit India from September 7-10 for the G20 nations' summit, followed by a trip to Vietnam as part of his administration's efforts to strengthen US relations in Asia.