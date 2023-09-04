Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Delhi Metro stations that will remain shut from September 8-10

    To bolster security during the summit, Delhi Police have issued orders regarding the operation of the Delhi Metro. For security reasons, several metro stations will have restricted access from September 8 to 10, coinciding with the G20 Summit.

    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    As the 18th G20 Summit approaches, preparations are in full swing in the national capital to host this global event. The summit is set to take place at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam within the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, attracting over 25 heads of state and leaders from various global institutions. In anticipation of this prestigious event, Delhi authorities, along with Delhi Police, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the summit proceeds smoothly. Security measures, including adjustments to Delhi Metro services, have been put in place.

    According to the police directive, the following metro stations will be closed off entirely for passenger entry and exit during this period: Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment.

    Additionally, Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court, and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations have been designated as sensitive areas, while the Supreme Court Metro Station, which is the nearest to the summit venue, will be completely closed.

    Despite these restrictions, the Delhi Metro will continue to operate normally at stations not listed in the security measures.

    In the interest of passengers traveling to the Delhi airport, authorities advise using the metro from the night of September 7 until the evening of September 11.

    In a related development, the Delhi Metro announced the sale of 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4 to September 13. These cards are available on regular days, but the dedicated counters have been opened in light of the G20 Summit. Sales of these cards are scheduled to begin on Monday, September 4.

    The 36 stations where these cards will be available through dedicated counters include Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, and Supreme Court metro stations.

    Additionally, the Delhi traffic police have issued a comprehensive advisory outlining traffic movement restrictions in the national capital. All traffic restrictions will come into effect from the night of September 7 and remain in place until September 11, as outlined in the official statement.

    As New Delhi gears up to host this significant global gathering, stringent security measures and adjustments to metro services will ensure a safe and successful 18th G20 Summit. Stay tuned for more updates on this high-profile event.

