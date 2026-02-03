Himachal Pradesh Police detained a Chinese national in McLeodganj for staying illegally without a valid visa. The individual, who entered India via Nepal five months ago, faces a case under the Foreigners Act. Central agencies have been informed.

Chinese National Detained for Illegal Stay

Himachal Pradesh Police have detained a Chinese national in McLeodganj, who was residing there without valid documents, Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) Bir Bahadur said.

According to police, the Chinese national did not carry a valid visa and entered India via Nepal. Additional SP Bir Bahadur told ANI, "Under the limits of McLeodganj Police Station, a Chinese national was detained, who was staying here illegally. The security branch responded immediately after receiving the information and detained him. No valid visa was found upon checking his documents. A case was registered under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and he was detained."

Investigation and Travel History

The foreign national arrived in India about five months ago and has been staying in McLeodganj for the past three months. "He came to India five months ago, and for the last three months, he was residing in McLeodganj. Police are investigating the case and will take action after details are revealed. Upon checking his passport, it was known that he had been to nine to ten countries and entered India via Nepal. Central agencies were informed after filing an FIR. He will be brought before the court," the police official said.

According to the police, an FIR was registered on February 2 at the McLeodganj police station against the Chinese national under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. A Government of Nepal Tourist Visa valid from June 29, 2025, to September 26, 2025 (90 days) was found endorsed in the passport.

Sikkim Modifies Permit Rules for Foreign Nationals

Earlier in January, the Sikkim government officially discontinued the issuance of physical permits for foreign nationals visiting protected and restricted areas of the state, making online clearance mandatory for all such travellers. In an official communication issued by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the state government stated that the decision follows strict directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The directive clearly specifies that no Protected Area Permit (PAP) or Restricted Area Permit (RAP) shall be issued in physical form under any circumstances. (ANI)