Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    17 days, 41 workers rescued: Deciphering the lessons learnt from the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Environmentalists highlight the lack of proper environmental impact assessments for the Char Dham project, emphasizing the bypassing of mandated evaluations, despite its monumental scope.

    17 days, 41 workers rescued: Deciphering the lessons learnt from the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    The collapse of Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand had sparked an urgent rescue mission aimed at reaching 41 trapped construction workers. With this, the Indian government has swiftly moved to prevent similar incidents in the future. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), responsible for overseeing tunnel construction, received a mandate to inspect all ongoing tunnel projects across the country.

    This comprehensive safety audit encompasses 29 tunnels nationwide, examining projects in the Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as those in Uttarakhand, where the recent collapse occurred, and other regions.

    Who is Arnold Dix, the tunnelling expert India saluted after 41 workers were rescued from Silkyara tunnel?

    This incident has raised concerns about safety measures, notably the absence of emergency exits in the Silkyara Tunnel. Rescuers faced additional challenges amidst malfunctioning equipment and potentially unstable terrain.

    However, the collapse served as a reminder of broader issues in the Himalayas, particularly the repercussions of poorly planned development on the region's vulnerability to disasters. Uttarakhand is frequently besieged by landslides, earthquakes, and floods, underscoring the geological instability of the mountainous area.

    Authorities suspect the collapse might have been triggered by a concealed weak section of rock, further emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the Himalayan landscape.

    The Silkyara Tunnel, situated on the Char Dham pilgrimage route, forms a crucial segment of an ambitious project initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. This project aims to link significant Hindu pilgrimage sites through an 890-kilometer network of all-weather roads, designed to connect Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath.

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': India cheers safe evacuation of 41 workers from Silkyara tunnel after 17 days (WATCH)

    Critics argue that unchecked development aggravates the region's fragility in the face of climate change. Rampant construction, hydropower projects, and inadequate drainage systems have heightened environmental risks, leading to disasters like the recent tunnel collapse and numerous others throughout the Himalayas this year.

    Environmentalists highlight the lack of proper environmental impact assessments for the Char Dham project, emphasizing the bypassing of mandated evaluations, despite its monumental scope.

    Glacial melting in the Himalayas poses a looming threat of floods and landslides, prompting the Supreme Court to appoint a committee to evaluate and mitigate potential environmental and social impacts of the expansive project.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 29 November 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Old govt school building in Kottayam demolished allegedly for Nava Kerala Sadas venue

    Who is Arnold Dix, the tunnelling expert India saluted after 41 workers were rescued from Silkyara tunnel snt

    Who is Arnold Dix, the tunnelling expert India saluted after 41 workers were rescued from Silkyara tunnel?

    Bharat Mata Ki Jai India cheers safe evacuation of 41 workers from Silkyara tunnel after 17 days (WATCH) snt

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': India cheers safe evacuation of 41 workers from Silkyara tunnel after 17 days (WATCH)

    Amazing example of humanity, teamwork: PM Modi after 41 workers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel snt

    Amazing example of humanity, teamwork: PM Modi after 41 workers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel

    Kerala: Shocking report reveals 115 children kidnapped till Sept this year; 18 killed anr

    Kerala: Shocking report reveals 115 children kidnapped till September this year; 18 killed

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 29 November 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Old govt school building in Kottayam demolished allegedly for Nava Kerala Sadas venue

    Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra calls Abhishek Kumar an 'ass' after they indulge in massive fight RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra calls Abhishek Kumar an 'ass' after they indulge in massive fight

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhanke-Neil Bhatt get into massive brawl, calls her 'Khokli' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhanke-Neil Bhatt get into massive brawl, calls her 'Khokli'

    International Jaguar Day 2023: Date, history and significance ATG EAI

    International Jaguar Day 2023: Date, history and significance

    8 tips to make mornings easier for busy professionals SHG

    8 tips to make mornings easier for busy professionals

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon