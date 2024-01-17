Chilled Capital: Delhi wakes up to 4 degree Celsius; freezing temperature disrupts travel

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    New Delhi, on Wednesday, awoke to yet another bone-chilling day as the mercury plummeted to 4 degrees Celsius, causing disruptions in both air and rail travel. The cold spell resulted in delayed flights at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, with passengers facing inconvenience due to adverse weather conditions.

    The New Delhi Railway Station also witnessed a surge in commuters waiting for delayed trains, as poor visibility caused by dense fog affected rail services. Simultaneously, the Republic Day parade rehearsal proceeded as scheduled at Kartavya Path.

    The Meteorological Department (MeT) classified the prevailing fog conditions, noting that fog is considered 'shallow' when visibility extends up to 500 meters, 'moderate' when it remains up to 200 meters, and 'dense' when visibility drops to 50 meters. If visibility reaches below 50 meters, the fog is categorized as 'very dense.'

    Earlier this week, several regions, including Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur, recorded zero visibility for the first time this winter season, as reported by the weather department.

    In response to the harsh conditions, people were observed huddling around bonfires to stay warm. Many sought refuge in government-run shelter homes, which provide blankets, beds, hot water, and food for those without a place to go during the cold.

    Night shelters in Delhi aim to offer protection to the homeless population enduring the winter on the streets. As temperatures continue to drop, the shelters become crucial for those seeking respite.

    Soma Sen, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), addressed the current weather scenario in Delhi and North India. Sen anticipated a minimal change in the minimum temperature on Tuesday, with a possible one-degree rise due to sunny skies. However, she warned that foggy conditions would persist, affecting Haryana and Punjab, which would experience severe cold day conditions for the next two to three days. Despite a gradual decrease in cold intensity, Sen projected ongoing foggy mornings, cold days, and cold wave conditions across the plains for at least the next two days.

